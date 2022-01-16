When Trump appeared, he accused Biden and the Democrats

Former Republican President Donald Trump addresses his supporters in Florence, Arizona. dpa

Inflation, Crime, Illegal Migration: Former US President Donald Trump, in a speech in the state of Arizona, slammed his heir apparent and attacked familiar places.

Former US President Donald Trump has accused his successor, Joe Biden, of failing miserably a year after taking office.

“Within a year, Joe Biden and the radical Democrats had brought our country to the brink of destruction,” Trump told supporters in Florence, Arizona. Biden’s trend is a disaster. Trump said our country is being destroyed. Biden became President of the United States on January 20, 2021.

Trump complained that there is an inflation crisis, fuel prices are high, store shelves are empty, crime and illegal immigration are on the rise, and corona infections are on the rise. In addition, Biden embarrassed the United States on the world stage, including his “surrender” in Afghanistan.

Russia, China, Iran and North Korea no longer respect the United States. Biden “completely failed”. His government is “inefficient” and “inefficient”. In epidemics, Biden seeks to rob people of their dignity and freedom through restrictions. This is “government tyranny”.

Staged against the establishment

Trump, as in the past – despite his own time at the White House – posing himself as an anti-establishment man, said: “This scandal must be heard loud and clear by the maniacs of power: we are tired of our lives. “

Trump was once again incensed by the violence against Democrats as a whole. “Today’s radical Democrats are driven by the mediocre and evil attitude of left – wing fascism. This is no longer just socialism,” the Republican said. Democrats used their majority in the House of Representatives to harass their political opponents. This “blatant abuse of power” is a disgrace. “We must protect our country from these monsters who use law enforcement for political revenge.”

Trump has again spent too much time renewing his unsubstantiated claims that he was deceived in the 2020 presidential election. He spread conspiracy theories related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US capital and also expressed suspicion that officials such as the FBI may be involved.

This is Trump’s first campaign appearance for the Republican Party in the new election year: congressional elections are scheduled for November in the United States.

dpa