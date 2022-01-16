Boeing 787 launches 5G in US

1/4 A Boeing 787 is on the verge of landing.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered special measures to land the Boeing 787 long-distance jet “Dreamliner” due to security concerns following the introduction of the new 5G mobile communications standard.

The FAA said Friday that extra precautions should be taken if the runway at airports with 5G service is wet or icy.

1010 machines worldwide have been affected

Machines may require longer braking distances. The reason is that the radio frequency range of the new high-speed Internet for mobile phones may come in the way of some aerial electronics in landing mode.