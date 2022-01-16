January 16, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Boeing 787 launches 5G in US

Arzu 15 mins ago 1 min read

  • 1/4

    A Boeing 787 is on the verge of landing.

  • 2/4

    The introduction of 5G has raised security concerns about the Boeing 787 in the United States. It’s all about landings.

  • 4/4

    The FAA said Friday that extra precautions should be taken if the runway at airports with 5G service is wet or icy.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered special measures to land the Boeing 787 long-distance jet “Dreamliner” due to security concerns following the introduction of the new 5G mobile communications standard.

The FAA said Friday that extra precautions should be taken if the runway at airports with 5G service is wet or icy.

See also  Demonstration against corona prevention measures in Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

How reliable are self-tests at Omigron?

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Apres-ski accounts for up to 80 percent of leisure events

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The father (45) died after ignoring his wife’s request for vaccination

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Boeing 787 launches 5G in US

15 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

How reliable are self-tests at Omigron?

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Apres-ski accounts for up to 80 percent of leisure events

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The father (45) died after ignoring his wife’s request for vaccination

1 day ago Arzu