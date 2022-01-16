Boeing 787 launches 5G in US

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered special measures to land the Boeing 787 long-distance jet “Dreamliner” due to security concerns following the introduction of the new 5G mobile communications standard.
The FAA said Friday that extra precautions should be taken if the runway at airports with 5G service is wet or icy.
1010 machines worldwide have been affected
Machines may require longer braking distances. The reason is that the radio frequency range of the new high-speed Internet for mobile phones may come in the way of some aerial electronics in landing mode.
According to the FAA, 137 machines in the United States and 1010 machines worldwide have been affected. The authority has already successfully urged US mobile communications companies AT&T and Verizon to postpone the introduction of 5G at airports for two weeks due to potential risks to aviation. (SDA)
