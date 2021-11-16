Vaccine rates rarely rise: “Vaccination week not a big success”

1/10 “The virus is circulating and spreading rapidly,” said Virginie Mussoorie, head of the infection control division at the Federal Office of Public Health.

2/10 For those who have been vaccinated at least once, the vaccination rate has risen by only 0.4 percent during National Vaccine Week.















10/10 More emphasis is placed on those over 65 years of age. According to vaccine leader Christophe Berger, the booster is only recommended for everyone “at the end of November”.

No more effort and no gain: this is the sober result of the last week of vaccination. According to the federal government, for the first time, only 35,000 people were vaccinated against Covit-19. This is more than the last two weeks. But in the first week of October more than 52,000 first vaccines were given, which is still less. The vaccination rate is still lagging behind. Within a week, the number of people vaccinated at least once had risen to 66.76 per cent from 66.37 last Sunday, according to figures from the Federal Public Health Office (BAG). It was 66.8 percent as of Monday.

The vaccine costs more than 27 million francs a week – and that number will rise, project manager Michael Peer explained at a press conference by federal corona experts on Tuesday. After all, the declining trend was broken with more than 15,000 additional first vaccines, according to Beer. More vaccines were received, especially in central and eastern Switzerland and Ticino. In the Central Plateau, the effect was minimal. Each additional vaccine helps to get rid of corona infection, compressed beer.

The highest cantonment physician Rudolf Howry spoke of a mixed vaccine week balance. “At least the downward trend can be stopped with the first vaccinations,” he actually said. But: “Vaccination week has not been a big success. Vaccination is no miracle.” But the benefits of the vaccine may be repeated. “Vaccination week will resonate even more,” he hopes. “The propaganda is clearly going on.”

“End of November” booster for everyone

Although the balance of the first vaccines was relaxed, there was already a rush for booster vaccinations last week. Thousands of senior citizens won the third spot.

Also the booster recommendation for everyone 12 years and over will come soon. Vaccine leader Christopher Berger did not want to give a specific date, but talked about “part of the end of November”. Vaccine specialists should make sure that those over 65 who wish to be vaccinated can be encouraged before opening a rehabilitation service for those under 65 years of age.

Everyone had enough vaccine, Berger said. There is a problem with the infrastructure. Berger’s priority is clear: “We must first give the booster to those who need it most,” he insists. For senior citizens, protection against acute Govt diseases is very fast. One with younger ones may still be waiting.

Berger sees the extended booster recommendation for all as part of a set of federal measures to address the swelling of the Corona autumn wave. For him it is clear: “The booster vaccine simply cannot be the solution to the infection.”

According to reports, the Federal Council does not want to carry out a new analysis of the situation until next week and does not want to discuss how to continue the fight against the epidemic.

Canton doctor Howry did not rule out new measures. In addition to the need for an extended mask, for example, there may be re-restrictions on indoor or public places as they already are. Dr. Zug Canton said such measures should be checked. You need to create barriers for the virus to spread.

The corona situation is deteriorating

It is clear that the situation in Corona in Switzerland is getting worse. The BAG reported on Tuesday that there were more than 4,000 new corona infections. In addition, 76 people have been hospitalized and six new deaths have been calculated.

According to Virginia Masrey of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG), corona cases are currently doubling every two weeks. The increase in hospital admissions has been somewhat slow. Nevertheless, the initial burdens of the health system cannot be ruled out. “We are in a new wave of epidemics,” Masrey said. The increase in the number of cases affects people of all ages and mostly Central Switzerland. He appealed to the people to follow the rules of distance and health. Because: “The virus is in circulation and is spreading fast.”