After his surprise arrest in France on Saturday, Telegram founder Touro was released again under certain conditions. He was interrogated.

Telegram boss Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris.

He was charged with child pornography and aiding and abetting drug trafficking.

After 96 hours in police custody, the 39-year-old is now due in court.

Telegram founder Pavel Touro was arrested in France and released under conditional conditions after a trial by a trial judge. The Paris public prosecutor’s office announced late in the evening that an investigation had been opened against Toureau on suspicion of insufficient cooperation with authorities in criminal investigations and aiding and abetting crimes, among other things.

Thus Duro was also placed under judicial supervision. The Telegram founder must pay a five million euro (4.68 million francs) deposit, report to the police twice a week and is not allowed to leave France, the public prosecutor’s office said.

Non-cooperation in investigation?

According to the state attorney’s office, preliminary investigations against Duro have been ongoing for some time. Due to Telegram’s lack of intervention and lack of cooperation with authorities, it is suspected that he was complicit in several crimes related to drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and child abuse. He was also charged with failing to cooperate with authorities in legally authorized wiretapping operations.

So he was wanted by the Franco-Russian authorities. Dureau was arrested at an airport near Paris on Saturday evening.

Durov faces up to ten years in prison

If investigators find enough evidence against the accused, the investigation against Duro could eventually lead to a criminal trial. Otherwise, you can stop the process again. Duro was sentenced to up to ten years in prison and fined 500,000 euros (about 468,000 francs) for facilitating illegal transactions using only the chat service, the public prosecutor’s office said. See also That's how Eva Kylie, the former vice-president of the European Union Parliament, wants to talk her way out of the scandal

Telegram has defended itself against the allegations. All applicable rules will be followed, the company said. Durov “has nothing to hide.” Additionally, it is “absurd” to hold a site or its owner responsible for misuse of the service by third parties.

Telegram has long been accused of not taking consistent enough action against hate speech and other illegal activities. The company insists it is “within industry standards”.

( AFP/bre )