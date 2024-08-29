The Taliban want to silence women – now they’re singing in protest

Video: Watson/Lucas Zolinger

29.08.2024, 05:00 29.08.2024, 13:14

follow me

Since the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan three years ago and the Taliban’s seizure of power, women have been gradually restricted in the country. There are strict Sharia laws that oppress women in public places.

A new “Substitute and Virtue” law with 35 articles has just been approved, which aims to make women virtually disappear from the scene. They must be virtually invisible in public—and unheard of. The law classifies a woman’s voice as an “arat,” which in Islamic law refers to private things for women, such as their hair or now their eyes. The law demands that women’s voices should not come out from within their four walls.

Many Afghan women do not want to accept that their voice is now being taken away. They post videos on social media in which they protest:

Video: Watson/Lucas Zolinger

The UN and other international governments and organizations have condemned the new law. On Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Dürk called on the Taliban regime to change the law, which is completely unacceptable.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, rejected any criticism of the law and spoke of arrogance and a lack of understanding of Sharia law.

More videos on the topic:

You won’t believe who made this “super sports car”.

Video: Watson/Lucas Zolinger

Iranian female journalists released from prison – promptly prosecuted again

Video: Watson/Lucas Zolinger

Unprecedented images from Iran: Schoolgirls take to the streets