Fallen trees – Storm rages in Europe: 13 dead – News

At least 13 people have died in severe storms in the Mediterranean region and Austria.

A total of 8 people have died in France’s Mediterranean island of Corsica and Italy’s Tuscany.

5 killed in falling trees in Austria Traffic was disrupted in the southern part of the country.

On Thursday, several trees fell into a small bathing lake in Carinthia, Austria, police and the Austrian Red Cross said. Two girls, aged four and eight, died and eleven others were injured, some seriously.

“It caught us all completely off guard,” an eyewitness told “Klein Zeitung.” Bathers were swept away by the cyclone. Police say three women have died after falling into a tree while hiking in the gaming district of Lower Austria.

Storms wreak havoc in Europe

Purana: In Stria, there was a lot of damage to power lines.

Keystone/What/Marcus is angry

Purana: Injuries occurred at a camp in Marina di Massa, Italy.

IMAGO / Riccardo Dalle Luche

Purana: A storm destroys a camp in Corsica.

Imago/Gerard Pierlovici/Panoramic

Purana: St. in the Austrian state of Carinthia. Two children killed by falling tree at Andräer See.

KEYSTONE/APA/GEORG BACHIESL

Purana: The storm at the bathing lake left 11 people injured, some seriously.

Keystone/ABA/Erwin Scherriau

Purana: At Kapfenberg-Deimlag, the storm tore off parts of the roof.

Keystone/APA/FF KAPFENBERG – DIEMLACH

Purana: Firefighters clear streets of fallen trees in Austria.

Keystone/APA/BFVDL STEIERMARK



According to the state weather service ZAMG, the storm’s speed reached 139 km/h on Thursday. In some parts of Austria, downed power poles affected rail traffic.

Train cancellations and blocked roads

Even after the storm, some train connections in the south of the country remain disrupted. The federal states of Carinthia and Styria were also affected on Friday. Among other things, the Austrian Federal Railways announced that trains from Vienna to Venice would have to be diverted via Salzburg. Regional links were also disrupted. Dozens of trees fell on the Southern Autobahn (A2) in Carinthia due to strong winds. There was also a power outage in the tunnels. A vital transport link to Italy was closed in several places for cleaning and repair work. The highway was reopened to traffic on Friday.

In Styria, high-voltage lines and 2,000 substations were damaged, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power. “In many cases, our colleagues have to cut the road to repair work with a chainsaw,” a spokesperson for Energy Steermark told broadcaster ORF. It could take days if not weeks to repair all the damage.

The German Meteorological Agency has issued a warning that rain will continue

The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of the effects of heavy rain in the south of Bavaria and parts of Baden-Württemberg. On the edge of the Alps, a severe weather warning is in place for very heavy rain of up to 140 liters per square meter until Saturday morning. According to the DWD, 50 to 80 liters per square meter is possible in the rest of Bavaria and in the extreme southwest of Baden-Württemberg. The consequences can be flooding of basements and streets, flooding of streams and rivers, flooding of streets and landslides. People were asked to close windows and doors.

The storm caused damage and flooding in many parts of France and Italy. During a visit by French Interior Minister Gerald Dorman on Thursday evening Corsica 6 people died in the storm in the island. 20 people have been injured, this is the initial toll.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged support for the island and its residents. A crisis team was formed at Macron’s vacation spot on the Cote d’Azur in the evening, with the participation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Purana: French President Emmanuel Macron on the Cote d’Azur with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Reuters/Christophe Simon



Winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour hit Corsica. 45,000 households temporarily without power. As in other parts of France Marseille Storms and streets flooded.

A storm rages across Italy

In Tuscany Several media reported that a man and a woman were killed by falling trees near Lucca and in the coastal town of Carrara. A severe weather warning was in place for large parts of South Tyrol and central Italy in the north of the country. Strong gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour and heavy rain hit a campsite in Tuscany’s Marina di Massa, where some were injured when trees fell.

The head of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Gianni, shared a video on Twitter of the Ferris wheel from the coastal town of Piombino.

On the northern coast of Liguria and Tuscany, the fire brigade counted more than 150 operations by midday.

And through the northern Italian lake town Venice A violent storm swept through the streets, overturning umbrellas and tables. Fragments of the wall broke through the church tower at the famous St. Mark’s Basilica in the center, according to Anza. Civil defense convened a crisis team in the afternoon due to storms in central and northern Italy.