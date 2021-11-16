US-China video conference – Biden and Shi reaffirm their position – News

During the three-and-a-half-hour video conference, the Chinese head of state called for further cooperation. The US president spoke out in favor of “tough competition” without slipping into open conflict.

The eagerly awaited video conference between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader and party leader Xi Jinping ended about three and a half hours later.

The Chinese government commented positively on the conversation after the video conference.

This is the first private, virtual meeting between the two presidents since Biden’s inauguration in January. Before that, the two had only phoned twice.

The meeting was “far-sighted, profound, transparent, constructive, substantial and productive,” Chinese Foreign Office spokeswoman Hua Xunying commented in her first brief response on Twitter. “It helps to broaden mutual understanding.”

According to Chinese state television, the two sides had extensive and in-depth exchanges on strategic, fundamental and overall issues of Sino-US relations and key issues of common concern.

G Pitan was hailed as an “old friend.”

Early Tuesday morning, according to Beijing local time, state and party leader Xi Jinping welcomed Pita as an “old friend.” According to Xi, China and the United States should respect each other, live together peacefully and cooperate. Both countries must fulfill their international obligations.

US President Joe Biden said he hoped there would be an open discussion on human rights, security and other issues in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden expressed concern about the actions of the People’s Republic of Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, the US President’s Office said after the virtual meeting. Taiwan, which is claimed by China, was also discussed. According to Chinese state media, Xi urged his country to take “decisive action” if “pro-Taiwan independence forces” cross the “Red Fort”.

Biden said the two countries need to make sure their relations do not go awry in an open conflict.

Myth: US President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on video. At the table are US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen (M) and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (R).

Reuters



The discussion took place against the backdrop of growing tensions between the two major economies. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979, relations between the two major powers have been much tighter than ever. Both see themselves as rivals.

Taiwan – Trade War – Uyghurs

China’s threats against Taiwan, the ongoing trade war, the human rights situation in China, how Uyghur and Tibetans are being handled, and the suppression of the democratic movement in Hong Kong are among the points of contention between the two major powers. Washington is also skeptical of China’s claim to power in Asia. In turn, China accuses the United States of wanting to reduce its rise in the world. Beijing also complains that US protectionism is on the rise.

USA: “Fierce Competition”

U.S. President Biden is betting on “tough competition” in dealing with China, but wants to prevent an open confrontation, a senior U.S. official said before talks began. The United States has also made it clear that it expects China to adhere to international standards.

On the Chinese side, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister Liu He, who is in charge of trade relations with the United States, will take part in the talks. On the US side, they include Secretary of State Anthony Blingen and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.