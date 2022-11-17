November 17, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

US newspaper jokes about Trump: “Someone from Florida makes the announcement”

Terence Abbott 24 mins ago 2 min read

A US newspaper once loyal to Trump ripped the former president

“Florida Retiree Runs for President”

The US is reacting to Donald Trump’s announcement of the 2024 presidential election, but the reaction of an American newspaper is unlikely to please the former US president.

1/5

Donald Trump has announced his renewed candidacy for the presidency.

“Florida Man Announces,” reads the front page of the New York Post tabloid. Once-Trump-loyal media references Donald Trump’s next attempt at the US presidential election On page 26.

A short text bursting with humor explains: “Tuesday evening, 720 days before the next election, a Florida retiree surprisingly announced he was running for president.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Ukraine’s military success “not much”

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Rocket impact in Poland: Image shows confusion among G20 politicians

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

This is how Donald Trump is lying about his 2024 presidential announcement

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

US newspaper jokes about Trump: “Someone from Florida makes the announcement”

24 mins ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Ukraine’s military success “not much”

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Rocket impact in Poland: Image shows confusion among G20 politicians

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

This is how Donald Trump is lying about his 2024 presidential announcement

1 day ago Terence Abbott