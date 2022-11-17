US newspaper jokes about Trump: “Someone from Florida makes the announcement”

The US is reacting to Donald Trump’s announcement of the 2024 presidential election, but the reaction of an American newspaper is unlikely to please the former US president.

A US newspaper once loyal to Trump ripped the former president

1/5 Donald Trump has announced his renewed candidacy for the presidency.

“Florida Man Announces,” reads the front page of the New York Post tabloid. Once-Trump-loyal media references Donald Trump’s next attempt at the US presidential election On page 26.

A short text bursting with humor explains: “Tuesday evening, 720 days before the next election, a Florida retiree surprisingly announced he was running for president.”

“Avid Golfer Donald J. Trump”

Also: “Avid golfer Donald J. Trump” announced that “no political pundits are coming” to Mar-a-Lago. They call his property “his resort and library for his secret papers.”

The latter is a reference to the Trump affair involving classified documents the former president stashed in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Trump will be the same age as Biden if he wins

The tabloid once again vividly reminded us that if Trump wins in 2024, he will be 78 years old. When Joe Biden (79) took office at the age of 78, Trump repeatedly ripped him in speeches for saying he was too old to take office.

“You Lost Again”: DeSantis fans troll Trump with a banner( 01:01 )

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 91, no longer supports Trump. He controls the largest conservative broadcasters and newspapers, including the New York Post, Wall Street Journal and Fox News.

“Trumpty Dumpty”

They’ve always been positive about Trump’s policies. Lately, however, Murdoch’s media has been criticizing the former president as a “loser” of the Republican Party. “Trumpty Dumpty” is the “New York Post” headline after the midterms. A pun on Trump’s name and the word idiot. (eu)