Russia Without High-Precision Weapons: A Winter Break?

After the massive missile attack on Ukraine, Russia is said to have almost run out of precision missiles. A ceasefire is still not possible.

On Tuesday, Ukraine experienced the heaviest rocket fire since the Russian invasion. The destruction was massive: at times, tens of millions of people were without electricity. According to information from Institute for War Studies (ISW) The Russians shot down several high precision weapons.

But Russia paid a heavy price for this. ISW believes that the Russians can no longer continue at such a pace in destroying power plants and distribution systems.

Whether this means Russia will enter a winter truce is yet to be said. Chief of Staff Mark Milley (64) agreed CNNThe Russian military is “suffering very badly” after nearly nine months of war, during which the Kremlin has achieved none of its goals.

Is there a winter break?

“There may be a political solution where the Russians withdraw politically,” Miley said at a press conference after the missile attack. “According to current knowledge, Russian troops cannot launch a major attack. The Russians will probably take a winter break,” said military expert Georg Häsler in an interview with Blick TV last weekend. .

Without highly accurate weapons, Russia can no longer attack electricity and water networks in such a targeted manner. But they hit their target more accurately and can control it. Russia has done that in the past. Already 50 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is noisy Sky News destroyed.

Russia is playing for time

A few years ago, Russia was still one of the world’s largest arms exporters and was largely self-sufficient, writes «Attention ». sea”Business Week » President Vladimir Putin (70) said in 2014 that Russia could produce all weapons. “Furthermore, it is a question of national security to refrain from importing weapons in the future,” the Kremlin chief said. At the time, sanctions were already imposed on Russia for its annexation of Crimea. But after all the rockets are launched, their own weapons industry can no longer continue. As in the past, Russia can play for time The arsenal must be replenished.

For Ukraine, there is the threat of airstrikes. The British Foreign Office shows no signs of stopping just yet. There are drones and ballistic missiles, though not highly accurate weapons. The latter are shot down and then cannot change their trajectory – but this causes more collateral damage. Russia is reportedly negotiating the next arms deal with Iran. A complete ceasefire is therefore not possible.