November 17, 2022

Russia Without High-Precision Weapons: A Winter Break?

“So badly beaten”

What does Russia do without high-precision weapons?

After the massive missile attack on Ukraine, Russia is said to have almost run out of precision missiles. A ceasefire is still not possible.

According to ISW, after Tuesday’s attacks, Russia had almost run out of high-precision weapons. Rockets have landed here during previous attacks in the Kharkiv region.

Jenny WagnerNews editor

On Tuesday, Ukraine experienced the heaviest rocket fire since the Russian invasion. The destruction was massive: at times, tens of millions of people were without electricity. According to information from Institute for War Studies (ISW) The Russians shot down several high precision weapons.

But Russia paid a heavy price for this. ISW believes that the Russians can no longer continue at such a pace in destroying power plants and distribution systems.

