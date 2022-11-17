Top American public rating
Ukraine’s military success “not much”
Ukraine is pushing back against Russia on several fronts. But militarily they remain inferior. US General Mark Milley talks about Ukraine’s prospects for success.
Top US General Mark Milley doesn’t believe Ukraine can win militarily.
The highest-ranking US general, Mark Milley (64), cautions against exaggerated hopes of a short-term military victory for Ukraine. In light of its military defeat, Russia is now attacking Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.
And: “The Ukrainians have won one after another. The Russians have lost every time. They’ve lost strategically, they’ve lost operationally, and they’ve lost tactically.”
And then a big but American follow-up from CEO Mark Milley. “The probability of a Ukrainian military victory — defined as the expulsion of the Russians from all of Ukraine, including their claimed Crimea — is not very high militarily.”
Russia is “behind it this time”
So a political solution is necessary. However, Ukraine can negotiate with Russia from a position of strength. “It’s possible,” Milly said. Russia “now has its back.”
Meanwhile, Milli accused Russia of waging a “terrorist campaign” against the Ukrainian people. “Intentionally targeting a civilian power grid that causes unnecessary network damage and unnecessary suffering to civilians is a war crime,” the general said. (eu)
