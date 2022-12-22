Stuttgart: German police are looking for this millionaire thief

She took advantage of her job to rob a money transfer company. Loot: Over a million euros. Germany has been in hiding since the mega-coup in October. The police are searching for her with high pressure. There is a great reward.

German police are looking for this millionaire thief

1/7 This blonde stole more than a million euros from her employer.

Someone doesn’t understand their job properly. But there is no such woman (42) in Germany.

He worked for a money transfer company and by the afternoon of October 14 had accumulated more than a million euros. After that there was no trace of her. So police in Stuttgart have released pictures of the brazen thief and are appealing for information from the public.

In Bremen, a woman even stole eight million

“A personal offer of 37,500 euros is offered,” the police wrote in their report. The 42-year-old is 174 centimeters tall, with light blonde hair and numerous tattoos all over his body – especially on his arms.

In photographs released by police, he often wears glasses, through which blue-green eyes are clearly visible.

It was last year In Bremen, Germany A similar case made headlines. At that time, Yasemin G.* (28) stole more than eight million euros from a money transport company. So far there is no trace of her. (not)

*Know the name