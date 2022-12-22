December 22, 2022

Stuttgart: German police are looking for this millionaire thief

Worked in a money transfer company

German police are looking for this millionaire thief

She took advantage of her job to rob a money transfer company. Loot: Over a million euros. Germany has been in hiding since the mega-coup in October. The police are searching for her with high pressure. There is a great reward.

This blonde stole more than a million euros from her employer.

Someone doesn’t understand their job properly. But there is no such woman (42) in Germany.

He worked for a money transfer company and by the afternoon of October 14 had accumulated more than a million euros. After that there was no trace of her. So police in Stuttgart have released pictures of the brazen thief and are appealing for information from the public.

