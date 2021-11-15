November 17, 2021

Former Trump adviser Bannon surrendered to the FBI after the allegations

Arzu 2 days ago 1 min read

    Steve Bannon in front of the FBI building in Washington.

    He has been charged with two counts of boycotting Congress.

The Federal Police FBI announced Monday that Banon Ajaraki had been arrested at the agency’s Washington office. He was expected to appear in federal court later that day.

The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday for two counts of disobedience to Congress. The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that Bonan was charged with violating the House of Representatives’ call to forcibly attack Capitol.

