1/2 Steve Bannon in front of the FBI building in Washington.

2/2 He has been charged with two counts of boycotting Congress.

The Federal Police FBI announced Monday that Banon Ajaraki had been arrested at the agency’s Washington office. He was expected to appear in federal court later that day.

The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday for two counts of disobedience to Congress. The U.S. Justice Department said Friday that Bonan was charged with violating the House of Representatives’ call to forcibly attack Capitol.

Also, he did not provide the body with the required documents. If convicted, Bannon could face up to 30 days in prison and up to a year in prison.

“Tomorrow all hell will be destroyed”

After Banan refused to cooperate with the trial, the House of Representatives and a majority of Democrats led to criminal proceedings against him in late October. The outcome of a possible charge is the responsibility of the judiciary.

Supporters of Trump from the Republican Party blockaded the US Congress seat on January 6. Five people, including a police officer, were killed. Trump had previously faced dismissal action due to the attack as he provoked his supporters in a speech. However he was eventually released.