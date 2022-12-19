Ukraine war: Putin’s ex-commander rails against Kremlin boss

The Russians have been trying to take over Ukraine for months. There is no end. That’s why Putin’s former commander-in-chief, Igor Girkin, is angry and speaking in plain language.

Igor Kirkin did not take kindly to Vladimir Putin. He was a strong critic of the Russians' wrongdoing in Ukraine.

Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin (52) and head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin (70) Probably won’t be friends anymore. Kirkin has been critical of the Russian military since the invasion of Ukraine. And he hit back hard against the Kremlin.

“What Putin is doing is stupid,” Kirkin clarifies aloud.attention» His opinion about the Kremlin leader in conversation. The Russian government has yet to take responsibility for its mistakes in the war in Ukraine. According to Kirkin, who was once the Defense Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), Putin is transferring everything to the Defense Ministry. Many of his comrades would still lose their lives fighting at the front.

Putin says victory against Ukraine is “impossible” but everything is going well. Girkin ruled out a resignation, but the current Russian government cannot cope with this crisis. Kirkin also goes to court with Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, 55. What he says about war is “either sabotage or unimaginable stupidity – or a combination of the two”.

Putin plans to make major announcements next week

The former intelligence officer has had presidents of Russia in the past Criticized publicly several times. Again and again he warned Moscow of military defeat.

As the military leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kirkin ordered the shooting down Passenger flight MH17 In 2014. He played a key role in the Moscow-led annexation of Crimea and later separatist separatist efforts around the Ukrainian Donbass.

According to Russian media, Putin intends to do this at a meeting of the Ministry of Defense next week An important announcement to do At a government meeting last week, the Kremlin leader had already called for an overhaul of the weapons program.

The President of Russia and the War in Ukraine

Putin will continue to push to transform his own economy into a war economy as supply problems continue for his own forces in Ukraine. Putin has avoided the topic recently because of complications in the war. (not)