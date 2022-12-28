December 28, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov fears US assassination plot against President Putin

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 1 min read

Warns of consequences

Lavrov expects a US attempt to kill Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is convinced that the US is plotting to assassinate Kremlin boss Putin. Lavrov warns of the consequences of such plans. However, he does not seem to have any verified information to support his claim.

A team over the years: Sergei Lavrov (right) has been Russia’s foreign minister since 2004. Vladimir Putin began his first term as Russian President in 2000.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (72) believes the US is plotting to assassinate the Kremlin boss. Lavrov said in an interview with a Russian news agency Toss Unspecified statements by “anonymous” Pentagon officials.

According to Lavrov, Washington is taking the conflict with Russia to a serious level: “Some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon actually threatened to deal a ‘decapitation blow’ to the Kremlin,” the Russian ambassador said. “In fact, we are talking about the threat of the removal of the Russian head of state.”

