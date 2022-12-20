December 20, 2022

Corona virus is spreading very badly in China

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

Epidemiologist Eric Feigel-Ding shared a video on Monday documenting the horrors of the coronavirus in Chinese hospitals.

Aisles full of corpses in northeastern China. Corona patients are huddled together in a room, some even lying on the floor. All are connected to ventilators.

Videos shared by epidemiologist Eric Feigel-Ding, 39, on Twitter on Monday illustrate this. Corona is terrifying in China’s hospitals. “This is just the beginning,” the scientist writes and warns of millions of deaths.

