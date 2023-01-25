Ukraine war: Abrams tanks from America are very powerful

1/8 President Olaf Scholes has promised Ukraine 14 Leopard tanks.

After weeks of back-and-forth, Germany has decided: it will supply Ukraine with Panther main battle tanks — and the U.S. wants to go along with it. US President Joe Biden (80) plans to send 31 Abrams M1 battle tanks to Ukraine, the White House announced yesterday.

Ukraine believes tanks will give it an advantage on the battlefield. The Ukrainian army was defeated. There is a shortage of heavy artillery. Because Russia has destroyed many factories and production lines for tank ammunition, it is very difficult to refurbish tanks.

According to their own reports, the Ukrainians absolutely need heavy tanks to successfully push back Russian troops. “German tanks are necessary for survival,” Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makev (47) said recently. Now the country under attack is getting support from the US.

It is very heavy and consumes a lot of fuel

Named after American General Creighton Abrams (1914–1974), the tank was developed in the 1970s and entered service in 1980. Ironically, like the Panther 2 tank, it predates the failed German-American project to develop a joint main battle tank in the 1960s.

The latest version of the Abrams, produced by the arms company General Dynamics, is considered one of the most modern tanks in the world. A 1500 HP turbine engine gives the tank a speed of 68 km/h, and the main armament is a 120 mm cannon. However, the tank is quite heavy at almost 67 tonnes and guzzles enormous fuel.

Abrams tanks, unlike the Panther, are not powered by diesel engines, but by gas turbines. A gas turbine is smaller and lighter than a diesel engine of the same output. In addition, no coolant is needed, but any fuel is used – such as gasoline, diesel or kerosene. Main disadvantage of Leopard 2: Abrams tanks consume more fuel. The Cheetah consumes 530 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers, while the Abrams consumes 700 liters of fuel.

smoothbore gun and two machine guns

Apart from the fuel, the design of Cheetah and Abrami is almost identical. They both convince with the three key elements of mobility, firepower and defense. On the battlefield, the Abrams could give Ukraine a decisive advantage.

The Abrams M1 has several avenues of attack. The first was the Rheinmetall 120mm diameter smoothbore gun, also known as the M256. In addition to the cannon, she carries two M240 machine guns and an M48 on the commander’s hatch.

Abrams has a slug that can penetrate any tank to disable other tanks. For battles in the field, there are M830 rounds that can even hit enemies hidden in buildings. Infantry can be fought with rifle grenades. These projectiles can hit targets up to 500 meters away from the Abrams.

The turret of the tank rotates on its own axis within nine seconds. There is room for four soldiers inside the tank.

The US has 6000 Abrams tanks in stock

Modern equipment of the vehicle interior also distinguishes Abrams from tanks of Soviet design. Data from the All Vehicle Information System (IVIS) is transmitted directly to the tank, and it independently receives thermal imaging, which allows it to detect enemy units. Regardless of the climate on the battlefield.

Abrams M1 is a real colossus and cannot be destroyed easily. The outer protective shell is made of armored steel. The power supply in the tank has multiple paths so that the device can be used even if it is badly damaged. In the lightly armored area, a protective shell separates the fuel tank and stored ammunition from the crew. This will prevent fuel fires and explosive explosions.

According to the “Military Bases” annual report, the U.S. counted 6,000 Abrams tanks last year. 31 of them are now helping Ukraine against the Russian invaders.