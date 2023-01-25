January 25, 2023

Ukraine war: Abrams tanks from America are very powerful

President Olaf Scholes has promised Ukraine 14 Leopard tanks.

After weeks of back-and-forth, Germany has decided: it will supply Ukraine with Panther main battle tanks — and the U.S. wants to go along with it. US President Joe Biden (80) plans to send 31 Abrams M1 battle tanks to Ukraine, the White House announced yesterday.

Ukraine believes tanks will give it an advantage on the battlefield. The Ukrainian army was defeated. There is a shortage of heavy artillery. Because Russia has destroyed many factories and production lines for tank ammunition, it is very difficult to refurbish tanks.

