January 27, 2023

German Foreign Minister Shocks Russia With War Declaration

Terence Abbott 13 mins ago 2 min read

A report by Annalena Baerbach causes excitement.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Beierbach’s announcement of a “war against Russia” has fueled excitement in Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday called for a statement from the German ambassador in Moscow about the “contradictory” reports from Berlin. On the one hand, Germany declares that it is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine. On the other hand, Baerbach says that the countries of Europe are at war with Russia. “Do you understand what you’re talking about?” Zakharova wrote on the Telegram news channel.

