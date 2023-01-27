German Foreign Minister Shocks Russia With War Declaration

1/6 A report by Annalena Baerbach causes excitement.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Beierbach’s announcement of a “war against Russia” has fueled excitement in Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday called for a statement from the German ambassador in Moscow about the “contradictory” reports from Berlin. On the one hand, Germany declares that it is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine. On the other hand, Baerbach says that the countries of Europe are at war with Russia. “Do you understand what you’re talking about?” Zakharova wrote on the Telegram news channel.

At the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Beerbock called for the unity of Western allies with the following words: “We are at war against Russia, not against each other.” Russian state media gratefully took the statement as a key phrase for war propaganda – as evidence that Germany and other EU countries are directly at war with Russia in Ukraine.

“Unfortunate Slip of the Tongue”

On the other hand, the government in Berlin regularly insists that it is not a party to the war in Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) responded on ZDF on Wednesday evening, when asked if Germany and its allies would not participate in the war with the tank supplies that have just been decided: “No, absolutely not.” He added: “There should be no war between Russia and NATO.” After Beerbock’s statements, the Foreign Office clarified that Germany was “not a party to the conflict”.

Germany has been increasingly criticized in Russia for using heavy weapons against Russian soldiers for the first time since World War II after it promised to deliver 2 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. Claudia Major, a security expert at the Foundation for Science and Politics, spoke on ZDF “Morgenmagazin” on Friday about a “very unfortunate slip of the tongue” who is now being exploited by Russian state propaganda. (SDA)