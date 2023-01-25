Ukraine War: Russians Wear Ukrainian Uniforms

Those fighting for the Wagner group could collect a tidy sum – if they survive. A German soldier on the frontline in Ukraine reports on a mercilessly attacking private army.

1/7 Wagner’s private army of mercenaries is responsible for war crimes around the world. For example in Mali (pictured), but also in Ukraine.

Ukrainians, Russians and Wagner mercenaries fight each other every day. In many cases, legionnaires do not have Russian passports, but actually live abroad. Volunteers are also fighting on the Ukrainian side. Ben Cowler* (21) is one of them and spoke to “Tagesspiegel” about his experiences. The German soldier encountered Wagner’s mercenaries on several occasions – especially in the town of Bagmut, where Yevgeny Prigozhin’s (61) mercenaries were mainly stationed. Many of them have already been captured by Gowler.

During his missions, the young soldier wondered how many foreigners worked for the Russians and killed his kind. Gauler fought mercenaries who held American, French, Syrian or German passports. Kauler asked one of the Germans captured at Bachmut what he was doing in the Ukraine. His motivation: money.

Wagner mercenaries are paid $7,000 (about CHF 6,500) a month. A reward of more than $10,000 is available for anyone who kills a volunteer fighter like Gowler and can prove he is a foreigner with a passport and corpse. Mercenaries earn more than Gowler. Even in Ukraine, they did not prevent crime. Many prisoners in Ukraine are fighting for Wagner’s group, who will be offered freedom and money.

They are planning an ambush while wearing Ukrainian uniforms

However, the mercenaries’ equipment and training was a disaster. “The Russians camp out in a meadow for two weeks, then they get a Kalashnikov and are sent to the front,” reports Cowler. Many mercenaries who want to make big money do not survive the fight. The result is shocking: according to reports from the NGO Rus Sidjaschschaja, only 10,000 of the 50,000 prisoners are still fighting at the front. The rest were captured as prisoners of war, escaped – or were killed.

External content Would you like to view this supplemental content (Tweet, Instagram, etc.)? If you agree that cookies are set and thereby data is sent to external providers, you can allow all cookies and display external content directly. Load external content More info

Cowler reports on Bagmut’s confusing situation. “The enemy lurks around every corner,” he says. Also: “Wagner mercenaries dressed in Ukrainian uniforms entered the city and shot Ukrainians from behind.” The Russians are also said to be ambushing Ukrainian soldiers by setting up fake checkpoints in enemy uniforms.

Video from RT shows: The Russians attack Bakmut with the “Weapon of Hell”.( 00:19 )

“Unfortunately, this tactic also leads to Ukrainian soldiers not trusting each other,” explains Gawler. In Bachmut, Ukrainians allegedly shot Ukrainians several times because Wagner was in mercenary uniform. This treacherous tactic is banned by the Hague Regulations (1899) – but that doesn’t stop mercenaries. The “time” Ukrainians report videos of Russian men wearing Ukrainian uniforms, but their authenticity has not been verified. (jwg)

* Name changed