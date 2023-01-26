January 26, 2023

Is Zelensky’s release enough? Ukraine is indeed a corrupt country

Terence Abbott

Under pressure: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian government officials and officials enrich themselves from the war. This is the impression they give Corruption is corruption In the context of Ukrainian power circles known in the past few days. President Volodymyr Zelensky (45) responded with several dismissals to regain confidence in the government. Only heads of ministries remain unaffected for now.

The problem is not new: Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in Europe. It is determined annually by Transparency International. According to the latest 2021 survey, Ukraine ranks 122 out of 180 in the organization’s global anti-corruption ranking. Denmark, Finland and New Zealand share the top spot in the ranking. Switzerland is ranked 7th.

