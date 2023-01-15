January 15, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Ukraine: Wagner mercenaries open up about conditions in troops

Terence Abbott 19 mins ago 3 min read

1/5

Russia played a key role in the capture of the small town of Solidar: mercenaries of the Wagner group under their boss Yevgeny Prigoshin (4th from left).

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the Russian Wagner Group has been the subject of several negotiations. He is fighting in Ukraine at the side of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin (70) with unimaginable brutality.

Wagner’s mercenaries were involved in the battle for the Ukrainian town of Soledor and played a decisive role in the capture of the small town by Russia. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (61) celebrated his team’s “victory” with a photo showing him at Soledar, Europe’s largest salt mine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht wants to resign

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A gas pipeline in Lithuania was damaged by an explosion

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

US Treasury Secretary Warns of US Default

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Ukraine: Wagner mercenaries open up about conditions in troops

19 mins ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht wants to resign

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A gas pipeline in Lithuania was damaged by an explosion

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

US Treasury Secretary Warns of US Default

1 day ago Terence Abbott