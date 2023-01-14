Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht wants to resign

1/6 According to media reports, Christine Lambrecht will soon announce her resignation.

Ciara SchlenzNews editor

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (57) wants to resign “build” Report citing multiple sources. According to “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, the resignation should take place next week. A majority of Germans support Lambrecht’s resignation, according to a poll. This emerged from the ZDF “Politbarometer” published on Friday. According to this, 60 percent of those surveyed were in favor of the minister’s resignation; 25 percent people have opposed this. Even within the SPD, 50 percent were in favor of resigning; 38 percent were in favor of remaining in office.

Lambrecht himself is said to have taken the initiative – not the chancellor. Now he just has to decide the right time to resign. His succession was also discussed. The newspaper mentions military commissar Eva Högl (54), a social democrat, as a possible successor.

When asked by the AFP news agency on Friday evening, a spokesman for the central defense ministry said: “These are rumors on which we do not comment.” Lambrecht and his department have yet to officially comment on the report.

Lambrecht did not endear himself as Secretary of Defense. Since taking office in December 2021, he has had to face a lot of criticism. Overview of the Fox Pass by “Breakdown Minister”.

Puma breaks out in Bundeswere

German “Puma” tanks in action.

A statement from the Ministry of Defense recently caused a stir in Germany. The Bundeswehr’s 18 “Puma” tanks were admittedly unreliable. Previous experience with the devices has shown that “this highly complex weapon system in its current state of construction can only be operated with a closely interconnected technical and logistical concept involving troops, military repair logistics, project management and industry.” In plain English: At the present time, Bundeswehr tanks are incredibly complex and complex.

During a maneuver in Lower Saxony at the end of December, 17 of the 18 “Pumas” failed. German media reported. Meaning: The tank model is currently inactive. However, the Defense Ministry assured that a high-level meeting with all concerned would be convened soon and a solution would be found.

Scandal-Read Un Sylvester

The video is heavily criticized: Christine Lambrecht gives a speech with fireworks in the background( 00:59 )

Earlier in the year, Lambrecht was caught in the crosshairs for his botched New Year’s Eve speech. Amidst the whistling of New Year’s Eve rockets, crackers and colorful light spectacles, he summed up the last, bloody year as follows: “A war is breaking out in the middle of Europe. It is connected with many special recordings where I managed to get many, many meetings with interesting and great people. For that I give you a big thank you. Let me tell you.”

Criticism wasn’t long in coming: CDU defense politician Serap Guler (42) called on Chancellor Olaf Scholes (64) on Twitter to sack Lambrecht. “Talking about war with New Year’s Eve crackers in the background only removes her series of embarrassments. So, every minute the President holds this minister and damages the reputation of our country goes to his account. The federal government has not commented on Lambrecht’s video.

Army faux pas after military faux pas

The defense minister also criticized the German Bundeswehr.

Even in the war in Ukraine, the defense minister could not prove himself. When 200,000 Russian soldiers were transferred to the Ukrainian border in January 2022, Lambrecht ordered 5,000 helmets to be delivered to Ukraine. “Film” wrote at the time: “A shame!”

While Scholz and other politicians announced the “turn of the era” during the war, Lambrecht spoke of a “policy of disarmament”. diagonally “Spiegel” One official said: Under Lambrecht, the Ministry of Defense and the leadership of the Bundeswehr fell into “deep lethargy”. He compares the situation to sepsis, which means life-threatening blood poisoning – in the officer’s film, the first organs threatened to die.

Explosives worth 20 to 30 million euros were reported missing in December. Editorial Network Germany reported. Also, he is said to have taken care of the purchase of F-35 stealth bomber too late.

A dismembered helicopter lie

Lambrecht Junior in a federal government helicopter.

Lambrecht is known for taking his son Alexander Lambrecht, 21, with him on business trips. The same thing happened on Easter 2022, when he traveled to Ladalund (North Friesland) to visit the 911 Electronic Warfare Battalion. This is reported by the business portal Business Insider. He proudly posed on Instagram in a government helicopter, which costs around CHF 5,600 per flight hour.

After the business trip, a few days of vacation followed on Sylt, a North Sea island a stone’s throw from North Friesland. Criticism rained down – legal action was even considered. A Bundeswehr prosecutor tells “Bild” that the minister or his son may have violated criminal law by publishing the photo. Fear: Spies can see technical details of the helicopter in the photo.

For months she denied taking the picture of her son herself — until a court recently forced her to do so, as “Bild” writes.