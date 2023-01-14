January 14, 2023

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht wants to resign

According to media reports, Christine Lambrecht will soon announce her resignation.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (57) wants to resign “build” Report citing multiple sources. According to “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, the resignation should take place next week. A majority of Germans support Lambrecht’s resignation, according to a poll. This emerged from the ZDF “Politbarometer” published on Friday. According to this, 60 percent of those surveyed were in favor of the minister’s resignation; 25 percent people have opposed this. Even within the SPD, 50 percent were in favor of resigning; 38 percent were in favor of remaining in office.

