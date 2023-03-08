Ticker on Ukraine war: Selensky honors Bagmut’s dead – and warns of “free rein” for Russians

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he firmly believes that those responsible for the war against his country will be held accountable. Zelensky said in a video address Sunday evening that an international conference in Lviv, Ukraine, had paved the way for the punishment of Russian criminals. Meanwhile, fighting continues unabated in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky: All murderers must be punished

“All Russian murderers, every organizer of this occupation, everyone who in any way caused war against our country and terror against our people, all of them must be punished,” Zelensky said. The foundation for this was already laid at the international conference “United for Justice” held in Lviv a few days ago.

Zelensky insisted that fair punishment for those responsible for the war was “not just a dream.” “It’s already a work in progress.” The world is “strong” enough to punish Russia for war. And we will give the world the courage and the means to carry out the punishment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists on fines for invaders. (February 24, 2023) Keystone

At the conference in Lviv, it was agreed, among other things, to establish a new international center for solving war crimes. It aims to preserve evidence for future trials.

Ukraine has been trying for months to create a Nuremberg-style international court for Nazi war criminals with its supporters, before leading Russian representatives to answer for the war against its neighbor.

Kiev: Russian army continues to attack Pakmut

Meanwhile, the Russian army continued its fight to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Pakmut on Sunday. “They (Russian troops) have not stopped attacking Bakhmut and surrounding settlements,” the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev said in its situation report in the evening. Numerous settlements around Pachmut were shelled by mortars and artillery. The generals in Kiev gave no information on the gains or losses of territory.

So far, Bakhmut is under pressure from three sides, only one side in the west is still open and provides a corridor for the possible retreat of Ukrainian troops. “The defenders are holding their position,” said Sehy Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “And we have the capacity to deliver ammunition, provisions and medicine and transport the wounded.”

The Russian army has been trying for weeks to capture the fortified city of Pakmut. Russia uses the worst Wagner mercenaries, and according to Ukrainian reports they have already suffered heavy losses. However, the information cannot be verified.

In its report, the General Staff in Kiev spoke of “failed offensive operations” by Russian troops near Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk in the east of the country. There too many towns were indiscriminately bombarded by Russian artillery.

Van der Leyen: There is no evidence that Russia does not have weapons from China

EU Commission President Ursula van der Leyen has raised objections to possible sanctions against China if the People’s Republic supplies Russia with arms. “So far we have no proof of that. But you have to look at it every day,” he said on Sunday as he appeared alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Meseberg, north of Berlin. A journalist asked if the United States had concrete evidence that China was considering arms sales to Russia.

European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen. (March 5, 2023) Keystone

Scholes: Putin underestimated the unity of the West

In Scholz’s view, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin underestimated the unity of the West in supporting Ukraine. “He misjudged the solidarity of all the friends of Europe, the United States and Ukraine, and our continued supply of arms to Ukraine,” the president told US broadcaster CNN in an English-language interview on Sunday. . This is how Ukrainians managed to protect their country. “And they can do it in the future,” Scholes said.

“We are now the strongest supporter of Ukraine on the European continent, and we will continue to be,” Schaals said. “That’s also because of the weapons we coordinate with the United States and other friends.” Germany spent 14 billion euros on various forms of support for Ukraine last year.

Schales met US President Joe Biden before the interview in Washington. They discussed how to move forward on the Ukraine crisis and pledged Kiev’s continued support to repel Russian aggression.

Finnish military chief: Russia understands only hard power

In view of a war of Russian aggression, Finland’s army chief, Timo Kivinen, sees the need for his formerly non-aligned country to join NATO. “We don’t want to threaten anyone,” the general told the ZDF “heute journal”. But there is more potential for deterrence with NATO. “Russia only understands hard power.” Finland shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia and, like Sweden, wants to join NATO because of the war in Ukraine. The final decision on accession depends mainly on the attitude of Turkey and Hungary.

After all, the border that Estonia, a Baltic EU and NATO member, shares with Russia is 300 kilometers long. In parliamentary elections there, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ Liberal Economic Party won a clear victory and won 37 of the 101 seats in parliament, the electoral commission announced Monday night. Kallas is head of government from 2021 and is considered one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in Europe.