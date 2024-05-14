Top 12 Best Beaches 2024, Thailand

Pattaya Beach is popular among Asian tourists. Not for sea water quality, but as a selfie hub, especially during festivals and sunsets. Photo: Janner

Pattaya: This year’s Golden Beach Awards 2024 has ranked the world-famous Pattaya Beach as the twelfth best beach in the world. The recognition was given by Beach Atlas, an English website that annually selects the world’s 100 best beaches.

The rating is based on the votes of tourists, photographers and influencers who assess criteria such as beauty, classicism, party atmosphere, lifestyle, value to the local community, natural diversity and cultural significance.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet was proud of the beach’s performance. “The unique beauty of Pattaya Beach, created by a vibrant multicultural environment, makes it one of the most attractive destinations in the world. Pattaya is not only a sports city and tourism hub, but also a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Convention, Exhibitions), entertainment and family-friendly destination.

Apart from Pattaya Beach, two other Thai beaches made it into the top 100: Maya Bay in Koh Phi Phi ranked fifth and Railay Beach in Krabi was listed at 66th. Bora Bora Beach in French Polynesia took the top spot in 2024, followed by Boulders Beach in South Africa and Waikiki Beach in the US.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Asian Vibes and World’s Best 100 Beaches contributed to the promotion of the award. The city of Pattaya uses this opportunity to promote its diversity and hospitality and attract visitors from all over the world. The mayor further emphasized the city’s commitment to attract tourists through major events throughout the year.