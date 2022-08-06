August 8, 2022

The UN says there is a massacre in Mali

Terence Abbott

A German press agency has the 78-page document, written by United Nations experts and handed over to the UN Security Council. In it, the perpetrators were described as “white soldiers”. Wagner, a Russian mercenary group in the service of the Malian military junta, has not been named directly, but according to DPA information, there is little doubt that experts believe the soldiers described by witnesses are members of Wagner. Not least because the type of rope used in the crime was known from Russian military stocks.

After the most recent coup in May 2021, Mali, a highly volatile West African country, is governed by a military junta with close ties to Russia and employing fighters from the Wagner mercenary group. In UN circles, Wagner is considered close to the Kremlin, and his commitment to Mali is undeniable. Rising tensions with the government and growing extremist groups, the UN are increasingly hampering the deployment of the peacekeeping mission MINUSMA in the country. The Bundeswehr currently has more than 1000 soldiers involved in Minusma.

