It’s no secret that Putin’s military is on the offensive. The Kremlin’s armed forces are said to be growing soon: North Korea has reportedly promised Putin 100,000 volunteers, as announced on Russian state television.

Anything said is good for Vladimir Putin’s (69) army. Disillusioned soldiers, a badly battered army and piles of broken tanks – one rumor follows the next.

North Korea is reportedly rushing to help, according to a report on Russian state television: The country has reportedly offered the Kremlin to send 100,000 soldiers to support a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“North Koreans have experience in retaliation”

Government military support could not be independently verified. Russian security expert Igor Korodchenko (62) took the title. “There are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are ready to take part in the conflict,” Korodchenko told Channel One.

He is particularly interested in the “rich experience of retaliating against the North Koreans.” That’s a telling point given Ukraine’s long-range artillery achievements since the US delivered HIMARS missile systems.

Secret services suspect Russian mass mobilization

With their help, North Korea certainly got a good reception from the Kremlin: “If North Korea is willing to fulfill its international obligation to fight Ukrainian fascism, we should allow it,” Korodchenko continued.

The Kremlin does not consider what constitutes “voluntary” power in a totalitarian state like North Korea. The announcement of North Korean support comes at a time when several Russian satellite nations are already contributing so-called “volunteer” troops. This development is being interpreted by Western intelligence analysts as a sign that Putin lacks the political capital to mobilize massively within Russia.

British intelligence chief Richard Moore recently said he believed the Russians would “run out of steam soon”. “In our assessment, it will be difficult for the Russians to provide manpower and supplies in the coming weeks,” the MI6 chief said during question time at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. (dzc)