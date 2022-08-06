August 8, 2022

North Korea provides 100,000 “volunteers” to the Kremlin.

Terence Abbott 2 days ago 2 min read

According to Russian state television

North Korea reportedly provided 100,000 “volunteers” to the Kremlin.

It’s no secret that Putin’s military is on the offensive. The Kremlin’s armed forces are said to be growing soon: North Korea has reportedly promised Putin 100,000 volunteers, as announced on Russian state television.

Anything said is good for Vladimir Putin’s (69) army. Disillusioned soldiers, a badly battered army and piles of broken tanks – one rumor follows the next.

North Korea is reportedly rushing to help, according to a report on Russian state television: The country has reportedly offered the Kremlin to send 100,000 soldiers to support a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

