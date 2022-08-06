The amnesty report completely plays Putin into the cards

Amnesty International fired back at Zelensky in its report on the war in Ukraine. An expert shakes his head – the system is playing Putin at cards.
Advertising
The essentials in a nutshell
- According to Amnesty International, Ukraine is violating international law in its war.
- The statement is already being used by the Russians for propaganda.
- An expert considers the report “problematic”.
Ukraine plunged into war: Human rights organization Amnesty International criticizes Kiev in new report Government For their war. Very much To the delight of Russia.
Specifically, the organization accuses Ukraine of violating international humanitarian law. Kiev, for example, operates military bases next to schools and hospitals. Attacks are also carried out from civilian areas.
These are accusations that Moscow has repeatedly voiced since February. Accordingly this report is a boon to the President Vladimir Putin and his companions. Russia expert Ulrich Schmid from the University of St.Gallen says: “The report plays into Russia’s hands.”
The Russian embassy asserts itself in the Ukraine war
of The Kremlin Already trying to capture the moment. Schmidt explains: “The Russian Embassy in London has begun to make political capital of this statement.”
Do you think the war in Ukraine will end soon?
This is how power is divided Twitter A screenshot from the Amnesty report. He writes: “The apology confirms that Ukrainian tactics violate international law and pose a danger to civilians.”
According to the embassy, the accusations against Ukraine “are what Russia has always been saying”.
Kiev has vehemently denied the allegations
Naturally, this statement was not well received in Ukraine. So accused President Zelenskyj Human rights activists need to reverse the roles of victim and perpetrator. Schmidt says it is difficult to assess whether Kiev will change tactics now. Because: “Ukrainian Government denied the statement.”
But Amnesty draws criticism not only from Kyiv, but also from many actors in the West. Even expert Schmidt did not fully understand the organization’s behavior: “In the current war situation it is problematic to make such a statement due to incomplete information.”
Even before the war in Ukraine escalated, according to Schmitt, Amnesty acted “without investigation”. Especially in the case of a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
More on the topic:
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Fraudsters ripped off the Swiss with the gold rush
A fourth body was found in Lake Mead near Las Vegas as a result of the drought
According to a British general, Putin will soon use nuclear weapons