The Turkish government has denied reports of a heart attack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (69) is confused about his health. A government spokesman denied speculation of a heart attack and hospitalization.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted pictures Wednesday evening saying Erdogan was in hospital. He wrote: “We categorically reject such baseless claims about the President’s health.”

Erdogan will attend the opening ceremony of Turkey’s Akku nuclear power plant via video on Thursday. According to state news agency Anadolu, Vice President Fuad Okte said Erdogan was doing well. “We are in constant contact. He has a cold.”

Two weeks before elections in Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, interrupted a live interview on Wednesday due to health problems. After a short pause, the Head of State reappeared on screen and said that he was busy campaigning. He spoke of “stomach trouble.”

But according to reports on social media, the health of the Turkish president is said to be very serious: Erdogan is said to have suffered a heart attack and is being treated in hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.

It is also mentioned that the doctors called his family to the hospital. Many election dates have reportedly been cancelled. There is no official confirmation of the reports. AFP news agency, citing the Turkish government, initially reported only that another campaign day had been cancelled.

“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”