Testimony at civil trial: “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me”

– “I’m Here Because Donald Trump Raped Me” American writer E. Jean Carroll testified in court in New York. It’s about allegations from the 1990s. It is still unclear whether Trump will appear at the hearing.

Why didn’t she call for help? “I don’t want to make a scene”: d. Jean Carroll leaves court after her testimony (April 26, 2023). Photo: Bebeto Matthews (AP, Keystone)

Journalist and author E. Jean Carroll testified in a Manhattan court on Wednesday. Trump is not in the courtroom. “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,” she said, “and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and ruined my reputation. I’m here to get my life back.”

Carroll and his lawyers want Trump convicted of assault and defamation. If the jury finds Trump guilty, Carroll is seeking monetary damages. Trump denies the allegations. In the past he has indicated that the allegations cannot be true because Carroll is “not his type”. A few days ago he took to social media to talk about a “fraudulent and untrue story” and a “found rip-off”.

Judge wishes him victory: Trump lawyer Joe Tacobina in court in Manhattan (April 25, 2023). Photo: Justin Lane (EPA, Keystone)

Judge Louis Kaplan broke the news to Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacobina. The judge said it appeared Trump was not only talking to his fans, but he was also trying to talk to the jury. With his comments, along with the ongoing practice, Trump is moving into an area that could have further legal ramifications for him.

Tacobina promised to contact her client. I will speak to him and advise him to refrain from publishing any further records regarding this case,” he said. Knowing his client, he may have the impression that he might ignore the instruction. Anyway, he said, “I’ll do my best, Your Honor.” I hope you will win,’ said the judge.

“I was delighted that Donald Trump asked me for advice.” e. Jean Carroll at the meeting of destiny

Carroll said she can’t remember the exact date of the rape, but she remembers the basics of what happened. As she recalls, it began happily, playfully. Her story goes like this: She came out of the Bergdorf Goodman department store on 5th Avenue, a New York establishment. Trump approached her on the street and recognized her from her appearance on television at the time. Need help choosing a gift for a friend? “I was thrilled,” Carroll said, “and here’s Donald Trump and he’s asking me for advice.”

The two, according to Carroll, hung around the big store and joked about it. Trump sported a fur hat that resembled a small pet. After all, she had an idea for a gift: underwear.

All happy, all good – down to the dressing room

So the two went to the sixth floor, to the underwear department. Trump showed off a lace-adorned body: “Put it on!” He said. She replied that he should put it on himself. All is happy and good, she says. The scene reminded her of a skit, and she wrote a similar one when she was a writer on “Saturday Night Live.”

Trump led her to a dressing room and they entered as a couple. Trump didn’t force her. However, he immediately closed the door and pressed her against the wall. He pulled down her pantyhose and placed a few fingers on her genitalia. “It was very painful,” Carroll said. Then he penetrated her with his penis.

Why didn’t she call for help? “I didn’t want to make a scene,” Carroll told the court, “I knew it was weird. I didn’t want to upset him.” She freed herself and left the store. According to his own reports, he told two friends about the incident at the time. He said one should go to the police. The other said to be quiet. Because Trump has the money and the lawyers to roll them over. She was quiet.

As a result, it is no longer possible for her to enter into a romantic relationship. “I can’t bring myself to show a man I like him,” she said. Therefore, from then on she had to do without one of the most wonderful experiences a human can have.

The jury members were at a distance

The nine-member jury consists of six men and three women. At the end of the investigation, she must decide whether she believes Carol’s allegations are credible. Because of the explosive nature of the case, Judge Kaplan ordered that jurors not even know the names of the other members of the jury.

It’s unclear whether Trump will appear in court to defend himself during the trial. His lawyer, Joe Tacobina, said he did not know him. Judge Kaplan said he wanted to know about it by the end of the week. That’s because a former president’s court appearance, as always suspected, and as Trump has learned since his court appearance in New York three weeks ago, requires a lot of planning.

Donald Trump and the Judiciary

Christian Jaschke Since 2017 he has been a reporter for Tamedia and “Süddeutsche Zeitung” in New York. More info

Did you find the mistake? Report now.