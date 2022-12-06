Donald Trump Loses in Georgia Runoff

1/7 Republican candidate Herschel Walker is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s second seat.

Marion NadlerRedaktor news

Another election will be held in the US on Tuesday. Some will ask: again? The second election in the US state of Georgia is very important for Republicans.

A few weeks ago, no candidate could win 50 percent of the Senate seats required by Georgia’s election law. Around 11 million residents are now invited to vote again at the ballot box.

Georgia will be decided by one run

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock (53) is campaigning for re-election. His challenger, Herschel Walker, 60, challenged him for the Senate seat.

While Pastor Warnock has plenty of political experience and can count on the support of former US President Barack Obama, ex-footballer Walker is still inexperienced on the political stage. Lately, he has been in the limelight with strange reports.

In South Georgia, however, Walker remains a hero to some voters because he began his most successful athletic career with the Bulldogs at the University of Georgia.

Yet sporting success cannot mask the American’s long history of corruption.

Domestic violence, despite his public stance against abortion, reports of women who claim he paid for abortions, and numerous illegitimate children he never cared for. These spicy details of the 60-year-old’s life may not have been good for his popularity ratings.

Blick Traf Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker leads the poll

If Warnock wins the runoff, it would be a victory for incumbent Democrat Joe Biden. Having already secured the Senate majority, the deciding factor will be whether or not Democrats stay out of the runoff.

In a survey conducted by statistics website FiveThirtyEight, challenger Herschel Walker led the way with 48 percent. Warnock comes in at 47 percent.

In November, Warnock received 49.4 percent of the vote and Walker 48.5 percent. By that time, the Trump camp had already suffered an agonizing defeat. Governor Brian Kemp was confirmed in office with confidence. Herschel Walker, on the other hand, was disappointing.

What does the Georgia election mean for Donald Trump?

Kemp is seen as Trump’s adversary. The billionaire even ran an anti-Kemp ad. If Walker loses the runoff now, it could be Trump’s next setback — and that’s before the 2024 presidential campaign enters a heated phase.

Notably, Trump has not held a single rally for his party colleague Herschel Walker in the past few weeks. Physical presence? nothing.

Will Trump’s Next Backlash Continue?

What may seem surprising at first glance may be strategy. Several candidates aggressively backed by Trump ran against Democratic challengers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. On this front, the former US president now seems to be backing down.

Instead Trump was the last one standing After having dinner with rapper Kanye West (45). In criticism and There should be one They face defeat in court. Will the next failure continue?

Will DeSantis be the strength of the new Republican Party?

Then you can Ron DeSantis would finally become a force in the new Republican Party. Recently there have been growing voices in the party that Trump’s time is over.

America after the midterms

Instead, Walker could be playing Trump’s winning cards. Then he may even hold meetings with anti-Jewish or Rape cases Nothing could be done to damage the party. Trump will sell his party friend’s victory as his own.