819-tage-calendar Mystery Exploded – Researchers Solve Mystery of Mayan Calendar The Mayan 819-day calendar has remained a mystery until now. But now there are new discoveries and the decisive clue lies in the planets of the solar system. Published 26. April 2023, 17:49

The longest and most enigmatic Mayan calendar spans 819 days. It never fit into our calendar system. Now there are new insights. Getty Images/Tetra Images RF Researchers at Tulane University in the United States have made this calendar based on the movement of several planets. Tulane University in Louisiana, USA Among them were Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, Saturn and Venus. Using the movements of the planets as a guide, Maya observed how long it took the planets to return to the same position from Earth. to splash Planets are easily visible to the naked eye for Maya without light pollution. They had a deep understanding of celestial mechanics, which shaped their culture. to splash The long calendar was used by the Maya for various purposes such as agricultural activities or religious rituals b. to splash

The 819-day calendar is the longest of the three major Mayan calendars.

To date, it has not been able to compare with modern calendar systems.

Researchers in the US have now managed to solve the mystery.

The most important clue lies in the movement of the planets.

An 819-day calendar is probably one The world’s most enigmatic Mayan calendar cycle. He continues to challenge modern science till today. Researchers at Tulane University in Louisiana, USA, have now found a possible explanation for the earlier states of many planets.

There are other calendars by ancient Mesoamerican scholars Developed and discovered by researchers over the centuries. The three main calendars are the Hap, Solking, and Long calendars. Not everything makes much sense in today’s world. Many of the glyphs and color schemes are difficult to interpret to this day – no instructions have yet been discovered.

Synodic periods provide clues

This Mayan calendar can never be applied to the current calendar system of our time. That’s why 819 days are so mysterious to researchers. Maya, however, does not refer to the previous two, but to a total of five planets: Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus and Saturn. So the calendar was tuned according to the movements of the five planets closest to the earth.

The 819-day calendar is part of a longer calendar and has thus far been illustrated in 13 cycles, like a month of 63 days. The Maya oriented the movements of the planets themselves and observed how long it took for the planets to return to the same position (synodic period) from Earth. Venus took about 584 days to return to its birthplace, which the Maya used as the basis for this calendar.

The Mayan ruins near the Yucatan are a World Heritage Site. There, a tourist angered other tourists when he climbed the Kukulkan Pyramid. (Video: 20min/noh)

Planets can be easily seen with the naked eye as there is no light pollution. The Maya had a deep understanding of celestial mechanics, which shaped their culture. The long calendar was used by the Maya for various purposes such as agricultural activities or religious rituals b. Some gave an explanation from Even ten years ago complex statistics were the dates of the end of the world.

See also Ukraine war at News Ticker: Map shows how Putin's forces were captured | Zelensky: More seats were released | Russia resumes gas supplies to Italy Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

See comments