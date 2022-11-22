November 22, 2022

The Russian assassin was awarded a medal for valor

November 22, 2022

He escaped from prison for the war

Medal for Valor to Russian Assassin

In the Ukraine war, the Russians also used convicts. Including an ex-cop accused of murdering his wife. His past doesn’t matter. Now he has even been posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor.

Vladimir Putin also uses convicted criminals from the Ukraine war.

The Russian army is struggling with severe setbacks. Russian criminals are taken out of prison to deliver goods to the front. Crimes don’t matter.

Former Rostov-on-Don policeman Sergei Katatsky was one of the recruited prisoners. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2018 for murdering his wife and attempting to murder his mother-in-law, according to the Kremlin’s main news website. Medusa reported.

