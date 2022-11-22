The Russian assassin was awarded a medal for valor

In the Ukraine war, the Russians also used convicts. Including an ex-cop accused of murdering his wife. His past doesn’t matter. Now he has even been posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor.

The Russian army is struggling with severe setbacks. Russian criminals are taken out of prison to deliver goods to the front. Crimes don’t matter.

Former Rostov-on-Don policeman Sergei Katatsky was one of the recruited prisoners. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2018 for murdering his wife and attempting to murder his mother-in-law, according to the Kremlin’s main news website. Medusa reported.

The Russian is said to have fallen at the front, which is why despite his bloody past he received a special honor: he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor. “He died a heroic death on the battlefield, showing courage and bravery,” the letter reads, Medusa reports.

“After half a year you will return home”

Katakskij was not the first criminal to be awarded for his participation in the war. Earlier, Ivan Nebaratov, the leader of an organized crime gang near Moscow who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion and other crimes, was awarded a similar medal posthumously. The relevant decree was reportedly signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, Medusa writes.

In early August, Yevgeny Prigozhin, 61, “Putin’s chef” and head of the Wagner Group, was reported to be recruiting mercenaries in prison camps. In September, a video surfaced showing Prigozhin in a prison in the city of Yoshkar-Ola, 760 kilometers east of Moscow.

In it, he explained what to expect and what opportunities are available to the inmates. “After half a year you will return home. You will receive amnesty. Those who want to be with us will be with us. No one will have to go to prison again,” Prigozhin promises. (jmh)