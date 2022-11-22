November 22, 2022

Why was Switzerland the first country in Europe to introduce a vignette?

Terence Abbott 37 mins ago 3 min read

A history of the vignette

Switzerland infuriates Germany

In 2023 it will be yellow – the new motorway vignette. But why do we put a color stamp on the inside of the disc every year? Bligh takes you through the history of the motorway vignette.

In 1985, Switzerland was the first country in Europe to introduce a motorway vignette.

Martin A. BartholdiEditor Auto & Mobility

It was the first voting Sunday in 1984. On February 26, Swiss voters pay an additional fee of CHF 30 per year. With a turnout of 52.77 percent, 53 percent of voters approved the “Federal Ordinance on National Road User Fees.” vignette, We know that today is born.

A year later, in 1985, Switzerland was the first country in Europe to introduce the vignette. It was designed by Bernese graphic artist Roland Hirder (79). To this day, it has not changed optically – except for the color that changes every year. A watermark was introduced in 1999, making it more difficult to counterfeit, and only in 2000 was the year shown as a four-digit number.

