Ukraine hopes to win the war with the “Black Swan”.

Will the war in Ukraine finally end next year? A high-ranking Ukrainian politician believes so. Not only the willingness of their own troops to help – but a sudden turn in Russia.

Is the war over in the spring?

Almost two weeks ago, the Ukrainian army achieved its last major victory – the recapture of the city of Cherson. This happened after the Russian troops announced their withdrawal.

Can we expect another coup in the near future? Yes, believes Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrilov (64). In a television interview Sky News He says Ukrainians can return to Crimea this year! The peninsula has been under Russian control since its annexation in 2014.

Success is a “Question of Time”

On top of that. Havrilov makes other more optimistic predictions. He believes that the whole war with Russia will end by the end of spring. And with the victory of the Ukrainians. It’s “a matter of time,” he says.

His country will not stop fighting until victory is achieved. Even a nuclear bomb and severe winter will not stop the soldiers. But is her campaigning campaign enough to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin (70)?

“Putin is gone – physically or politically”

No chance. That is why Havrilov believes in the so-called “black swan”: it means an event that no one expected, but which has great consequences.

“I think Russia can face a ‘black swan’ within its own country, within Russia.” This, he says, will help the Ukrainians win in Crimea. He adds that his troops will be in Crimea by the end of December and cannot be ruled out.

But what exactly is this “black swan” phenomenon in Russia? “Putin has disappeared. For some reason. Physical or political,” Havrilov replied. Or along with “a very disappointed society based on their losses.”

No winter break

Be that as it may, one thing is certain for Ukraine: “There is an end within society in Ukraine, and we will go to the end,” says Havrilov. That is why Ukraine is currently preparing for the winter offensive in high pressure. There is no such thing as a gap.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently wrote in its daily report: “Winter may cause disproportionate damage to outmatched Russian forces in Ukraine, but well-armed Ukrainian forces are unlikely to stop their counteroffensive. Winter weather.” (Male)