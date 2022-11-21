November 21, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Ukraine hopes to win the war with the “Black Swan”.

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Is the war over in the spring?

Ukraine believes in a “black swan” victory

Will the war in Ukraine finally end next year? A high-ranking Ukrainian politician believes so. Not only the willingness of their own troops to help – but a sudden turn in Russia.

1/7

The Ukrainian flag has been flying again in Cherson for almost two weeks.

Blick_Portrait_939.JPG

Anastasia MamonovaNews editor

Almost two weeks ago, the Ukrainian army achieved its last major victory – the recapture of the city of Cherson. This happened after the Russian troops announced their withdrawal.

Can we expect another coup in the near future? Yes, believes Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrilov (64). In a television interview Sky News He says Ukrainians can return to Crimea this year! The peninsula has been under Russian control since its annexation in 2014.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Famous Iranian actress arrested for removing headscarf!

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Even Putin’s supporters now call him a dork

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

An unprecedented blizzard wreaked havoc in the northeastern United States

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukraine hopes to win the war with the “Black Swan”.

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Famous Iranian actress arrested for removing headscarf!

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Even Putin’s supporters now call him a dork

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

An unprecedented blizzard wreaked havoc in the northeastern United States

1 day ago Terence Abbott