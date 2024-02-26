The authorities did not allow the cruise ship to dock in Mauritius

The “Norwegian Dawn”, a large cruise ship, is anchored off Mauritius. Passengers were not allowed to disembark as some of the holidaymakers were suffering from diarrhoea.

More than 2,000 passengers were stranded on a ship off the East African island of Mauritius. US cruise line Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Sunday that a small number of guests on the “Norwegian Dawn” experienced mild symptoms of stomach illness on a twelve-day voyage from South Africa.

Norovirus or cholera

According to local media, the causes of the illnesses are norovirus, which is often found on ships, or cholera. Health authorities in Mauritius are alarmed and have taken samples from 15 travelers to clarify the cause of the illness, writes “Bild”.

“As local authorities require additional checks before entry, the Government of Mauritius has postponed the disembarkation for the current voyage and the departure for the next cruise by two days to February 27, 2024.”

Hotlines operate for indigent guests

Most of the passengers were scheduled to start their own journeys this Sunday, while new passengers were scheduled to board the ship in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius. In a letter dated Sunday and obtained by DPA news agency, the captain informed the passengers that they will not leave the ship in Port Louis first. The shipping company provides hotlines to its guests to clarify questions about rebooking the homeward journey.

The cruise ship left South Africa on February 13. Built in 2002, the “Norwegian Dawn” has room for 2,340 guests and 1,032 crew members, according to the cruise line.

“We have increased our hygiene measures on board as part of our regular operations to ensure a safe environment for everyone on board, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our guests, crew and the destinations we visit.” The shipping company said.

( DPA/bre )