The officer found a live PuC in the check-in suitcase

John F. in New York. At JFK, security officials discovered a live cat in a suitcase. Even the passenger with the suitcase was speechless.

John F. of New York on November 16. It was a routine scan as Kennedy walked down the black suitcase conveyor belt at the airport. But when the image appeared on the monitor, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security officer couldn’t believe his eyes. The outline of a cat was seen.

Upon closer examination of the suitcase, it was immediately noticeable: orange fur was sticking out from the zipper. According to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein, the officer was shocked to find a cat alive in the suitcase.New York Post» is reported.

The passenger knows nothing about the stowaway. Büsi belongs to another person with whom he lives.

The Büsi owner had no idea

Smells, the cat, was brought home after its owner was contacted. The animal crawled into the suitcase unnoticed and got comfortable in it. It was only when the airport informed her that Smells was not at home that she came to know.

“An officer called and wanted to know if there was a reason why a person wanted to steal my cat and take it to Florida,” owner Büsi tells the “New York Post.” Otherwise, TSA would have alerted Animal Welfare. The man almost landed on the no-fly list because of the incident. But in this case it is not necessary. The bush is fine. It was very relaxing on the return trip.

This isn’t the TSA’s first strange discovery. In September, officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida found raw kuggeli in a bag during a baggage check. A diversionary ploy, as it turned out after a while. Because the gun was hidden in the dead bird. (jmh)