The officer found a live PuC in the check-in suitcase

November 24, 2022

Terence Abbott 56 mins ago 2 min read

The passenger knows nothing

John F. in New York. At JFK, security officials discovered a live cat in a suitcase. Even the passenger with the suitcase was speechless.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at a New York airport was surprised by this unusual “X-ray.”

John F. of New York on November 16. It was a routine scan as Kennedy walked down the black suitcase conveyor belt at the airport. But when the image appeared on the monitor, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security officer couldn’t believe his eyes. The outline of a cat was seen.

Upon closer examination of the suitcase, it was immediately noticeable: orange fur was sticking out from the zipper. According to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein, the officer was shocked to find a cat alive in the suitcase.New York Post» is reported.

