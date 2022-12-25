December 25, 2022

Boss Wagner railed against oligarchs on Russian television

Terence Abbott

“The sooner everything is taken away from them, the better.”

He doesn’t usually appear in the media. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin acts in the background. Even more surprising is that the Russian could now be seen for an interview on state television. In it he spoke in plain language – indicting oligarchs.

He was mad at the oligarchs: Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group.

In a televised interview, Yevgeny Prigozhin (61), a financier of the Wagner group, lamented the lack of commitment on the part of oligarchs and the wealthy in Moscow’s war against Ukraine. “You’re scared. You want comfort. They all want to have fun in the evening in a hot pool,” the 61-year-old, who otherwise doesn’t appear in the media, said in an interview with Russian state TV channel RT on Saturday. He advocated taking everything away from these Russian guys. In his view , they will also be willing to support the front.

“At some point, you have to understand that you have to part with everything you have, the glamorous world, the restaurants, the health resorts, the dachas, the swimming pools,” he said. “The sooner everything is taken from them, the better.” Like many wealthy Russians, Prigozhin is subject to Western sanctions for supporting the war in Ukraine.

