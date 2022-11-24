Kazakh president calls for peace, Russian propagandist calls for attack

The Kazakh president has called for peace between Moscow and Kiev. Meanwhile, Russia’s top propagandist has called for an attack on Kazakhstan.

1/7 Kazakhstan President Putin also called for peace in Ukraine.

At a security summit of the former Soviet republics, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 69, called for a peace deal in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Dokaev was speaking at a summit of the Russian-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Wednesday. “For Ukraine, I think the time has come for a joint search for a peace formula,” Tokayev said, according to his presidential office. Vladimir Putin (70) also attended the summit.

Call for peace talks

“Every war ends with peace negotiations.” “The fraternal peoples of Russia and Ukraine should not be allowed to separate for decades or even centuries, with mutually incurable wounds.”

As Kazakhstan’s president calls for peace, Russia’s top propagandist fires guns at the country. Threats are made on the talk shows of Vladimir Solovyov (59).

Kazakhstan Is Russia’s “Next Problem”

As one guest on the televised debate said: “Let’s focus on Kazakhstan being the next problem, because the same Nazi experiments as in Ukraine could start there.” Solovyov agrees: “And we have a very long border.” It continues: “Many Russians live there.”

The propagandist’s threats are often empty. Again and again he warms to Russians on his show, making ridiculous demands on the Kremlin regime.

Putin has a close alliance with Kazakhstan

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced to his colleagues that he would be talking about Ukraine behind closed doors. The newly re-elected Tokayev represents a close alliance with Moscow, but has previously criticized Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (68) also told the summit that the bloodshed in Ukraine must stop. However, he said, Ukraine’s Western backers would not allow negotiations. Lukashenko made his country available to Russian troops for attacks on Ukraine. (euc/SDA)