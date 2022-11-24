November 24, 2022

Kazakh president calls for peace, Russian propagandist calls for attack

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Russian propagandist wants attack on Kazakhstan, country is “next problem”

Kazakh president calls for peace in Ukraine

The Kazakh president has called for peace between Moscow and Kiev. Meanwhile, Russia’s top propagandist has called for an attack on Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan President Putin also called for peace in Ukraine.

At a security summit of the former Soviet republics, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 69, called for a peace deal in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Dokaev was speaking at a summit of the Russian-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Wednesday. “For Ukraine, I think the time has come for a joint search for a peace formula,” Tokayev said, according to his presidential office. Vladimir Putin (70) also attended the summit.

