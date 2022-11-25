Jean Carroll files new lawsuit against Trump

Author Jean Carroll has alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a supermarket in the 1990s. Based on a new law, he is now going to court.

American writer Jean Carroll (78) has filed a new lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump (76) in New York court. Carroll alleged that the Republican sexually assaulted her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Carroll is now seeking damages for personal injury and reputational damage, according to a lawsuit filed by her attorneys on Thursday. Trump has repeatedly denied rape allegations.

So far, Carol has not sued Trump for rape, but only for defamation. Because the statute of limitations for filing criminal charges for sexual assault in the 1990s has long since expired. A new law in the US state of New York now gives victims of sexual violence in previous cases such an opportunity. Carroll’s attorneys filed the new lawsuit soon after Thursday’s ruling.

The investigation was stopped

The defamation cases, which have been going on for some time, relate to statements published in 2019. Carroll made the rape allegations public in a book excerpt. Trump denied the allegations, saying, among other things, that he was not his type. He also alleged that he wanted to sell his new book. Carroll later sued Trump for defamation, portraying him as a liar.

In October, Trump was required to testify under oath at the hearing. The trial was halted by an appeals court as the justices must clarify whether Trump is protected from legal consequences for statements he made during his 2017 to 2021 presidency. (SDA/no)