November 25, 2022

Jean Carroll files new lawsuit against Trump

He allegedly raped her

American author files new lawsuit against Trump

Author Jean Carroll has alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a supermarket in the 1990s. Based on a new law, he is now going to court.

Will always deny rape allegation: Former US President Donald Trump

American writer Jean Carroll (78) has filed a new lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump (76) in New York court. Carroll alleged that the Republican sexually assaulted her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Carroll is now seeking damages for personal injury and reputational damage, according to a lawsuit filed by her attorneys on Thursday. Trump has repeatedly denied rape allegations.

So far, Carol has not sued Trump for rape, but only for defamation. Because the statute of limitations for filing criminal charges for sexual assault in the 1990s has long since expired. A new law in the US state of New York now gives victims of sexual violence in previous cases such an opportunity. Carroll’s attorneys filed the new lawsuit soon after Thursday’s ruling.

