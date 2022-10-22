October 22, 2022

The number of immigrants is high – but more so in Austria than here

Since the summer, more and more refugees have been arriving at the Buchs border station in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley.

The difference is huge: Austria, with a population of 8.98 million, registered 56,000 asylum seekers from the start of the year to the end of August. By then, Switzerland counted only 12,300 applications. By late summer, the Alpine Republic had one asylum seeker for every 160 citizens. In slightly smaller Switzerland, there were 707 asylum seekers per person.

Meanwhile, the number is clearly 15,000 here, but the number of asylum seekers also continues to rise in Austria.

