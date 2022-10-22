October 22, 2022

China: Xi Jinping’s third term almost certain

The Chinese Communist Party Congress ends

Xi Jinping is set to take office for a historic third term as party leader

The Chinese Communist Party Congress ends on Saturday. Finally, delegates will vote for President Xi Jinping, 69, as party general secretary.

The Chinese Communist Party Congress ends on Saturday.

The closing session of the Chinese Communist Party Congress was held in China on Saturday. About 2,300 delegates met for a week at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This led to a disturbing incident: Just before the end of the party conference, chamber stewards suddenly approached Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao, 79. He apparently had to leave his place – against his will. The maid reaches under his arms and tries to lift him from the chair.

