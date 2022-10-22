China: Xi Jinping’s third term almost certain

The Chinese Communist Party Congress ends on Saturday. Finally, delegates will vote for President Xi Jinping, 69, as party general secretary.

Xi Jinping is set to take office for a historic third term as party leader

1/6 The Chinese Communist Party Congress ends on Saturday.

The closing session of the Chinese Communist Party Congress was held in China on Saturday. About 2,300 delegates met for a week at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This led to a disturbing incident: Just before the end of the party conference, chamber stewards suddenly approached Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao, 79. He apparently had to leave his place – against his will. The maid reaches under his arms and tries to lift him from the chair.

Finally, Hu Jintao was edged off the stage by two people next to state and party leader Xi Jinping (69). The unusual move came just before a constitutional amendment vote that would further embody Xi Jinping’s guiding principles and leadership. The frail-looking Hu Jintao is not necessarily considered a supporter of the current party leader.

China’s most powerful man: The Life of Xi Jinping( 01:19 )

Hu Jintao represents the old model

The former president handed over the post of general secretary to Xi Jinping in 2012 after two terms. Hu Jintao stands by the old “collaborative” leadership model with representatives from different factions and age and term limits, which 69-year-old Xi Jinping wants to overturn in his third term.

Finally, there will be a vote for President Xi Jinping as Party General Secretary. The result will be announced on Sunday. The 69-year-old is considered certain to be re-elected for a historic third term.

China-Kenner Xu Xi Jinping: “He worries about the future”( 07:54 )

China wants to build “world-class armed forces”.

Deputies elect about 200 members of the Central Committee, a kind of party parliament. This body, in turn, appoints a 25-member Politburo and an all-powerful Standing Committee – the highest level of leadership – and a Secretary General.

The Party Congress has now further enshrined Xi Jinping’s ideology in the constitution. With Xi Jinping at the “center of the Central Committee” and his principles, the party was able to overcome the country’s contradictions and problems, the decision said. The Party and China are facing a complex situation and serious challenges that are unparalleled in the world.

Congress also decided to strengthen the army and make it a “world-class force”. It said the independence forces in Taiwan must also fight resolutely. The Chinese leadership views the Democratic Island Republic as part of the People’s Republic and threatens to annex it. Taiwan, on the other hand, has long considered itself independent.

China’s most powerful man: The Life of Xi Jinping( 01:19 )

Xi would become the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong

In 2018, Xi abolished presidential term limits twice. Experts therefore expect the 69-year-old to serve a third term as head of state and party, cementing his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

The Chinese Communist Party holds its Party Congress only once every five years. It always takes place behind closed doors and this year under strict precautions due to China’s zero covid policy.

(AFP/SDA)