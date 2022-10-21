October 21, 2022

Erdogan wants to meet the Swedish Prime Minister for talks

Terence Abbott

“Give him an appointment!”

Erdogan wants to meet Sweden’s prime minister to discuss NATO membership

Sweden may now be one step closer to joining NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has so far opposed joining, wants Sweden to head the government.

The Turkish president has so far opposed Sweden’s accession to NATO. Erdogan is now ready to speak.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (68) wants to talk about Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession. “Sweden’s new prime minister has asked for a meeting. I said to our friends: ‘Give him an appointment!’ », NTV broadcast, quoting Erdogan on Friday.

Erdogan explained on the flight back from Azerbaijan. Erdogan said the meeting would help “test” the Swedish leader’s “honesty” in fighting terrorism. A specific date is not yet available.

