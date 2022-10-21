Erdogan wants to meet the Swedish Prime Minister for talks

Sweden may now be one step closer to joining NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has so far opposed joining, wants Sweden to head the government.

1/5 The Turkish president has so far opposed Sweden’s accession to NATO. Erdogan is now ready to speak.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (68) wants to talk about Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession. “Sweden’s new prime minister has asked for a meeting. I said to our friends: ‘Give him an appointment!’ », NTV broadcast, quoting Erdogan on Friday.

Erdogan explained on the flight back from Azerbaijan. Erdogan said the meeting would help “test” the Swedish leader’s “honesty” in fighting terrorism. A specific date is not yet available.

Kristerson said on Thursday that he was ready “immediately” to travel to Ankara to urge Turkey to support Sweden’s NATO bid.

A historic breach of neutrality

After the Russian attack on Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May, breaking with decades of military alliance neutrality. However, Turkey blocked NATO accession talks between the two Scandinavian countries. He accused them of supporting supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Gülen movement, which Erdogan blamed for the failed coup against him.

Sweden’s prime minister said he wanted to show Erdogan that Sweden and Finland “really do what we promised”. At Ankara’s insistence, the two countries agreed to hand over the suspects from their countries to Turkey.

Hungary has yet to agree

However, for Turkey, this still does not go far enough. The Turkish president has insisted that there is no change in Ankara’s position. He called on Stockholm and Helsinki to hand over “these terrorists”.

So far, 28 of the 30 NATO members have approved Sweden and Finland’s accession. Only Hungary and Turkey have yet to give their consent. (AFP/SDA)