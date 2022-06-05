June 5, 2022

The Moscow writer expects the Russian Empire to fall after Putin

June 5, 2022

Speculation has been rife for some time about the health of Vladimir Putin, 69. Apparently he should “With the acute form of cancer progressing rapidly” Russian President Vulnerability. Doctors say he will live for a maximum of three years. If the rumors are true, the question arises as to what Russia’s position will be after Putin’s death.

Moscow star writer Dmitry Klukovsky (42) dares to make a dark prediction: he thinks the Russian Federation will collapse after Putin’s rule. N-TV Reported. Compared to the Editorial Network, Germany (RND) Glukhovsky said: “Russia is a dying colonial empire.” Russia will remain in its current form only as long as Putin remains president.

