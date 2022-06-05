The Moscow writer expects the Russian Empire to fall after Putin

Speculation has been rife for some time about the health of Vladimir Putin, 69. Apparently he should “With the acute form of cancer progressing rapidly” Russian President Vulnerability. Doctors say he will live for a maximum of three years. If the rumors are true, the question arises as to what Russia’s position will be after Putin’s death.

Moscow star writer Dmitry Klukovsky (42) dares to make a dark prediction: he thinks the Russian Federation will collapse after Putin’s rule. N-TV Reported. Compared to the Editorial Network, Germany (RND) Glukhovsky said: “Russia is a dying colonial empire.” Russia will remain in its current form only as long as Putin remains president.

“Decay is inevitable”

“If Putin dies, a war of succession is inevitable,” the author continued. The whole state depends on Putin and his personal environment. “The disintegration of Russia into an empire and a state has become inevitable for Putin. He wanted to protect this state and its power – he will destroy it.”

Glukhovsky has been living abroad since the beginning of the war. In his “Metro trilogy” he wrote about a dystopian world in which people would take refuge in subway stations in the future after the nuclear war.

The author was shocked that during the war the Ukrainians actually used the underground bases in Kiev and Kharkiv as air strikes: “I never thought these pictures could actually exist. I exaggerated to appeal that humanity should never go in the direction of a war of destruction,” he says.

The author does not consider Putin to be suicidal

Although Klukowski wrote about nuclear war in his trilogy, he did not believe that the war in Ukraine would go that far. “Strategic nuclear weapons are the only way for Putin to put more pressure on the West,” he said. “His army will become weak, poorly armed, corrupt and useless.”

Putin is threatening the West with last and maximum means. “Even though we think he should live a maximum of five to ten years, I do not consider him suicidal,” says the author. (Gin)