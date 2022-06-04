A former secret service colleague has revealed about Putin

Sergei Shirnov, 61, learned French and completed his training as a Soviet spy in 1984. During his tenure in the KGB, Shirnov met with Vladimir Putin, 69. But first as a suspect. “I volunteered at the telephone information service for the Moscow Olympics in 1980. I talked for hours on the wire with a Frenchman,” the Russian recalled in an interview. “CH Media”. “The KGB found this suspicious, and one of their agents transferred me to Lubyanga, the KGB’s infamous headquarters.”

That agent is Vladimir Putin. “He did not even listen to me, he wanted to expose me as an enemy of the organization,” Shirnov says. “He felt his power. He tried to scare me.” During the trial, Putin released Shirno when he said he knew the grandson of then-politician Leonid Brezhnev (1906-1982).

According to a former spy, today’s Kremlin boss was still “completely short-sighted.” To this day he has not abandoned this narrow mindedness. This is also evident in the Ukraine war. Putin says he wants to “decimate” Ukraine. There are ten times more neo-Nazis in Russia.

Danger to Putin’s intelligence

Shirnov was later enlisted in the Secret Service. In 1984 he met Putin again. But only spent some time with him. However, it was already clear to the KGB at the time that something was not right with the current leader of the Kremlin.

A report said Putin had a psychological problem. In particular: “He has no sense of danger; That puts him and the KGB at risk. “

Political expert Erich Gisling: “You do not know what Putin will do next.”( 09:25 )

The current president was later sent to the GDR. “In fact, the GDR province was a sideline for Soviet agents,” Shirnov explains. Putin even played there under his real name. “So his life as an undetected spy failed.”

“He treats the country like a politburo.”

Nevertheless, Putin made it head of state. But Sergei Shirnov is adamant: “Like Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhelensky, 44, Putin, who has his country and people behind him, has never really become head of state.”

“He treats the country like a politburo, with his closest confidants, including former agents and bodyguards,” the former spy explains. “These people are infiltrating politics just as the KGB is infiltrating other countries. This is not democracy. “

After spending some time in the KGB, Shirnov wanted to resign from the secret service. For security reasons, he did so only when President Mikhail Gorbachev (91) ordered the dissolution of the KBG.

“I was almost dying”

In 2001, Sergei Shirnov was killed in an attack. “The Secret Service wanted me to rejoin, but I was not ready and let it be known,” Shirnov said. Apparently, it did not like the secret service, and a poisonous attack took place.

“I lost a lot of weight, the temperature was 40 degrees at night, I was almost dying – but the doctors found nothing.”

After the attack, Sergei Shirnov lived in Paris, where he sought political asylum. Today he writes books and appears on television. He warns the world about his former colleague Vladimir Putin and wants to stay alive. “If you want to survive, stay in the light.” (obf)