Bad stuff, very few weapons on the front: not only the Russians, but also the Ukrainian soldiers Desert . Many refuse to send to specific death. The fact that they have no weapons may also be related to a new business in the dark web. The Ukrainians seem to be selling weapons supplied by Western countries on the Internet.

Apparently, not all weapons provided by the United States and other NATO countries ended up on the front lines against the Russians. The weapons assigned to Ukraine will appear in the dark web. Whether anti-tank missiles, automatic weapons, ammunition, drones or mines – traders seem to have full stock in the dark web. A Javelin anti-tank missile costs about $ 30,000.

The $ 1.7 billion US military package for Ukraine includes 1,000 javelins. Some of these already seem to be available in the dark web. The United States developed the FGM-148 javelin, which can be carried by humans, to combat heavy armored vehicles such as main battle tanks and light military vehicles. Now such weapons are arriving in Europe via dark diversions.

Russian misinformation campaign?

According to images and links shared on social media, NATO weapons are being shipped directly from Ukraine to anywhere in the world. The Kiev range includes handguns, pistols, grenades (from five pieces) and body armor. Various sellers seem to make good deals. Accounts show that many transactions have taken place.

Officially, the United States rejects such arms sales as Russian misinformation. “We have no evidence to support such a claim,” said Pentagon spokesman Eric Bahon. Fox. According to Bahon, such reports appear only on Russian propaganda networks. (Case)