June 5, 2022

Western arms exports to Ukraine are emerging in a dark web

Terence Abbott 46 mins ago 2 min read

Bad stuff, very few weapons on the front: not only the Russians, but also the Ukrainian soldiers Desert. Many refuse to send to specific death. The fact that they have no weapons may also be related to a new business in the dark web. The Ukrainians seem to be selling weapons supplied by Western countries on the Internet.

Apparently, not all weapons provided by the United States and other NATO countries ended up on the front lines against the Russians. The weapons assigned to Ukraine will appear in the dark web. Whether anti-tank missiles, automatic weapons, ammunition, drones or mines – traders seem to have full stock in the dark web. A Javelin anti-tank missile costs about $ 30,000.

