The girl (16) beat up the police officer in the hospital

There is another case in Germany where a teenage girl was assaulted. At the Leipzig train station, a 16-year-old boy beats up a guard who is about to be hospitalized.

For the second time in a few days, a woman strikes in Germany. A policeman was attacked in the hospital.

A 16-year-old girl beat a police officer in Leipzig (T) on Wednesday evening. The attack took place at the Leipzig railway station. The officer was so badly injured that she had to be taken to the emergency room with injuries to her face, shoulder and wrist.

Obviously, a ticket restriction was increased. According to police, a train attendant alerted the authorities. This is because two young women traveled on ICE from Berlin to Leipzig without valid tickets.

The 16-year-old kicked repeatedly

The train arrived at Leipzig Central Station around 11pm. The police were waiting there. Both the girls were said to be hysterical. It is according to you “build” They shouted at the authorities. Both wanted to reveal their personal details, but refused.

And then the 16-year-old girl goes absolutely crazy. “One of the two suddenly attacked the police officers,” says Yvonne Manger, a spokeswoman for the federal police. “The 16-year-old continued to kick, punch and yell at the officers.”

A central police officer sustained injuries on his face, shoulder and wrist due to blows and kicks. He was treated at the hospital that night.

This is the second violent attack on a teenage girl this week

This is the second attack in Germany this week. A video that has been circulating on the internet for a few days shows two young girls (13) mercilessly beating up a victim (14).

The girl was kicked several times as she lay on the ground on the platform of the Rustaveli railway station. A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in the attack and is currently hospitalized. Entries were made last weekend. (eu)