Ticker on Ukraine war: Zelenskiy criticizes Western reluctance: “People die here every day” German defense minister does not rule out Leopard delivery

After Death of Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denis Monastyrskyi And 13 people in one place Helicopter crash The background is still unclear. He has A secret service engaged in espionagePresident Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video speech on Wednesday evening.

Monastirsky and The Likewise Deputy Interior Minister Jehveni Jenin was killed Not “easy to change” politicians. It is indeed a great loss to the government.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the free world’s reluctance. (archive image) Keystone

was used Helicopter type Airbus H225 Not considered particularly reliable. Against the backdrop of a war of Russian aggression, Ukraine has been defending itself for nearly eleven months. Shootings or acts of vandalism are not excluded.

NATO Secretary General: Ukraine Will Get Heavy Weapons

According to data from Ukraine NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Get heavy weapons to fight against Russia. from Meeting of the Ukraine Contact Committee On Friday at the Ramstein U.S. base in Rhineland-Palatinate, the message came out that “more support is available”. Heavy weapons and modern weapons» will give. It is a struggle for one’s own values ​​and democracy.

That’s right Notifications on delivery of Cheetah 2 Tanks Giver, Stoltenberg opened. It is also conceivable that Norway refers to the fact that Great Britain was in the Ukraine 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks should be available.

die America Prepare after statements New major arms exports To Ukraine attacked by Russia. Citing informed sources, “Politico” news website, USA, among other things, Providing Stryker wheeled armored personnel carriers consider Wheeled armored personnel carriers and should be used, for example, in reconnaissance and transport High protection against attacks Offer.

Selenski criticizes international reluctance to provide support

Meanwhile, Zelensky blamed the international community Too much hesitation Before. “Terrorist State (Russia) Uses Time to Think Free World to Kill”, The head of state of Ukraine said in a video speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This time it was specifically about helping Russia Military mobilization can be expected

The US government is concerned about the machinations of Russia and Belarus

The United States expressed its concern Joint maneuvers of Russia and Belarus. National Security Council communications director John Kirby said Belarus remains “clear and in check” with Russia Aided the attack on Ukraine. “As in the past, these exercises will be observed and monitored by us.” You follow them “concerned”. However, so far there are no signs that Belarus plans to invade Ukraine. (Also read Lukashenko and Putin: A strange friendship)

Wagner boss sees traitors in Kremlin and demands YouTube ban

Wagner, head of the Russian private army, Evgeny Brigoshin, accusing staff close to Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin of treasonous presidential administration. They behave as if they are on Putin’s trend Really disrupted the course of the war Prigozhin said in a statement that if Russia is defeated, they are waiting for a quick decision to serve the United States.

The businessman’s troops are fighting the Russian army in Ukraine (on the Russian mercenary group, read more: Commander Wagner flees to Norway) At the same time, he said, Moscow will be soon Demands to block video site Youtube They will comply.

What is important on Thursday

Before freshmen Talk in Ramstein about Western military aid to Ukraine Defense ministers of several European countries will meet in Estonia. at one o’clock Meeting at Dhaba Army Base They intend to deliver the latest aid package to Kyiv on Thursday.