Marion NadlerRedaktor news

The Kremlin apparently fears attacks from Ukraine. Anti-aircraft systems are installed in several administrative buildings in Moscow, including the Ministry of Defense. They are intended to render aircraft, helicopters, drones or rockets harmless.

For example, photos posted on social media on Thursday showed a Pantsir-S1 missile system being deployed on the roof of an eight-story Russian Defense Ministry building. Another video shows the 35-ton anti-aircraft system being hoisted onto the roof of an academic building in Moscow’s Taganga district, 2.41 km southeast of the Kremlin. Anything to protect yourself. The Pantsir-S1 missile system is capable of hitting air targets at a distance of 20 kilometers. One-time cost: 15 million Swiss francs.

There has been no official confirmation from the Russian military. However, several Russian media outlets have reported on the deployment of long-range S-400 missiles in Moscow in recent weeks. S-400 missiles and the Pantsir-S1 system are often used together. Bloggers close to the Kremlin say the appearance of the missile systems indicates the Kremlin is increasingly worried about Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities.

“It’s better to start planning early”

The fear is not unfounded. In recent months, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked targets on Russian soil. There were several explosions at military installations – incl Airports. These bases housed strategically important bombers within Russian territory. Ukrainian officials recently said the military was testing long-range drones With a range of 1000 kilometers has started So Moscow will be within striking distance – which obviously embarrasses the Kremlin.

“Russia has long made advanced ground-based air defenses a high priority, but it is increasingly clear that it struggles to deal with air threats deep inside Russia,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense wrote last year. Engels Air Force Base.

Alexander Kotz (44), a prominent Russian journalist who supports the war in Ukraine, believes that strikes against Moscow and other regions are only a matter of time. “It’s better to plan ahead than after the first shots,” he says.

Forests are being cleared for space

The Russian news channel VChK-OGPU, citing unnamed sources, reported a few days ago that air defense cover was being expanded in areas around Moscow. Pictures in Telegram show how forests around the metropolis are being cleared – to make room for more air defense systems.

Recently, Kyrillo Budanov (37), the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, announced in an interview with “ABC News” that there will be further attacks on Russian territory – in the latest spring. Then Ukraine will be united “Great Progress” Have to plan. Already reported in December «Forbes» Ukraine has the necessary weapons to attack the Russian capital.

The images of missile systems in Moscow emerged a day ahead of a meeting of Western defense ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany, where they are expected to agree a new military aid package for Ukraine. The United States has already pledged nearly $2 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine, including the Patriot air defense system designed to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles. (not)