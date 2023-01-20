January 20, 2023

Anti-aircraft system at the Ministry of Defense in Moscow

Anti-aircraft systems will be installed in Moscow – including the eight-story building of the Ministry of Defense.

The Kremlin apparently fears attacks from Ukraine. Anti-aircraft systems are installed in several administrative buildings in Moscow, including the Ministry of Defense. They are intended to render aircraft, helicopters, drones or rockets harmless.

For example, photos posted on social media on Thursday showed a Pantsir-S1 missile system being deployed on the roof of an eight-story Russian Defense Ministry building. Another video shows the 35-ton anti-aircraft system being hoisted onto the roof of an academic building in Moscow’s Taganga district, 2.41 km southeast of the Kremlin. Anything to protect yourself. The Pantsir-S1 missile system is capable of hitting air targets at a distance of 20 kilometers. One-time cost: 15 million Swiss francs.

