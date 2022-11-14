November 14, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

«Stay home friends»-Trend – Bligh

Terence Abbott 48 mins ago 3 min read

1/5

Anyone scrolling through social media in the last few weeks must have seen videos like these.

Morning in Puerto Rico: Kendall Kay (25) poses for the camera in her silk pajamas – in her kitchen – “The first thing I do when I wake up is mix a green juice. And an iced coffee for Luke. I clean our room, start my twenty-minute skincare routine. Then I’ll write a journal, do Pilates and iron Luke’s shirts.” Under the hashtag “Stay-at-Home Girlfriend,” Kay takes a deep look into her daily life on TikTok and Instagram.

The purpose of a “stay-at-home girlfriend” is to run a family – often well-paid – take care of a friend, and at the same time look especially good. Her idol: Bree Van de Kamp from the cult TV series “Desperate Housewives.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Italy’s prime minister, three weeks into office, is already causing a scandal

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Explosion in central Istanbul – many dead, dozens injured

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Midterms in USA – All information and current news in live ticker

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

«Stay home friends»-Trend – Bligh

48 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Italy’s prime minister, three weeks into office, is already causing a scandal

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Explosion in central Istanbul – many dead, dozens injured

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Midterms in USA – All information and current news in live ticker

1 day ago Terence Abbott