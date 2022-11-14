«Stay home friends»-Trend – Bligh

1/5 Anyone scrolling through social media in the last few weeks must have seen videos like these.

Morning in Puerto Rico: Kendall Kay (25) poses for the camera in her silk pajamas – in her kitchen – “The first thing I do when I wake up is mix a green juice. And an iced coffee for Luke. I clean our room, start my twenty-minute skincare routine. Then I’ll write a journal, do Pilates and iron Luke’s shirts.” Under the hashtag “Stay-at-Home Girlfriend,” Kay takes a deep look into her daily life on TikTok and Instagram.

The purpose of a “stay-at-home girlfriend” is to run a family – often well-paid – take care of a friend, and at the same time look especially good. Her idol: Bree Van de Kamp from the cult TV series “Desperate Housewives.”

Anyone who has been scrolling through social media lately has probably come across this hashtag. The keyword “Stay-at-At-Home Girlfriend” appeared over 134 million times under the TikTok video. Women allow their spouses to finance their livelihood and live childfree like it was 1950.

Studies: Young people are progressive

Part of the internet is jealous, part is concerned. “The role is not uncomfortable,” says psychologist Felix Hoff. A lot has gone wrong in our society in terms of egalitarianism. “On the whole a day women work more paid and unpaid. So it does not surprise me that some people think that they can devote the whole day to their own interests.

For Stephanie Hafner (30) of Generation Z consulting firm Nioviso, only a minority is adopting this trend: “Studies show that today’s young people have a progressive approach to life and are clearly in favor of gender equality.”

However, Generation Z is more confident than anyone before them and publicly celebrates their choices. “She doesn’t have to conform to any particular image of femininity. Anyone who wants a career-free life can still be a strong woman.

Alternative to “Girlboss” Culture?

Right-wing influencers are also known to seek followers on social media. They link ostensibly non-political posts with right-wing views. SonntagsBlick would have liked to speak to the “stay-at-home girlfriends”, but all inquiries went unanswered.

Kay told Russian-language online newspaper The Insider that she sees her lifestyle as an alternative to the so-called “girl boss” culture. “I want to show them that other girls don’t have to be everywhere. As long as they decide what they want to do, they have the power.” Thanks to small odd jobs and content creation, production of multimedia content, he enjoys a “certain” financial freedom.

Many users are now taking the hashtag ironically and flooding TikTok with parodies. For social media expert Mike Schwede, the hashtag is prime evidence of clever marketing: “Instagram and Tiktok users deliberately focus on controversial topics to gain followers. Hold the key and comment to make people as angry or excited as possible. More engagement, more viral reach.”