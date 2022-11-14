November 14, 2022

Italy’s prime minister, three weeks into office, is already causing a scandal

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

After Italy refused to take the rescued people, the German refugee ship Geo Barents called for help. Boatmen in Sicily were allowed to disembark only after protests.

Atlantic alliance, EU values, sanctions against Moscow. During the election campaign, Georgia Meloni (45) signaled support and partnership to the Western world. Emmanuel Macron (44) especially hoped for good bilateral relations with Italy’s first head of government. But three weeks after Melonis took office, the neighboring countries are already facing diplomatic turmoil. The reason: the refugee policy of the new right-wing government in Rome.

Both countries want the EU to cap gas prices and provide them with extra billions in loans against their own energy and economic crisis – a new aid package that some EU countries, including powerful Germany, reject. Macron opted for a strategic alliance with Italy. The French President was therefore the first foreign head of state to meet the newly appointed Prime Minister in Rome.

