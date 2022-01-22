According to the FBI, Freund was responsible for killing the young woman

In one note, Brian Laundry confessed to killing his girlfriend, KP Pettito, before committing suicide. Police are currently investigating.
Briefly essentials
- Brian Laundry kills his fiance, KP Pettito.
- He had written this in his notebook before committing suicide.
A friend of KP Pettito, who was found dead after being missing for several weeks, has decided to commit suicide Known for killing a young woman. The inquest could not identify anyone other than Brian Laundry Dot 22 year olds are involved in this. This was stated by FBI agent Michael Schneider on Friday.
Brian Laundry found himself in a notebook After his suicide Was safe, the truth was known. So the trial will be stopped soon. “All the logical steps of the investigation in this case have been completed,” Schneider said.
Pettito traveled across the United States with her 23-year-old boyfriend last summer and never returned. Both cases took place in the United States As well as international attention. Not least because the Florida couple shared many pictures and videos of their trip on social networks.
Pettito’s body was found in Wyoming in September after an intensive search. According to the coroner, the young woman was strangled. Her boyfriend drove away in her car shortly after Pettito was reported missing.
In late October, the body parts of a 23-year-old man were found in a natural reserve in the state of Florida. According to the autopsy, Laundry died as a result of a gunshot wound to the self. Even after Pettito’s body was found, he was not explicitly considered a suspect, but police classified him as a person suitable for interrogation.
